46 million people affected by France's nighttime curfew

Street lights illuminate vacant tables and chairs on a restaurant terrace ahead of a curfew in Toulouse, France, on October 19. Balint Porneczi/Bloomberg/Getty Images

France's nighttime coronavirus curfew will be extended more widely in the country, with 46 million French people affected, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday.

Castex said 38 French administrative areas would be added to the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, which starts Saturday. French Polynesia and at total of 54 administrative areas will be under the curfew, he added.

The prime minister said the measures are needed because “in France, and in Europe, the second wave is upon us,” adding that the number of deaths will keep increasing.

Violating the curfew could lead to a fine of about $160 for a first offense, and about $1,760 for the second offense.

"These measures are heavy ... but they are being respected," Castex said. “If we do not succeed in collectively curbing the epidemic, we will have to take even stronger measures. We still have time to avoid it, but time is running out.”