These are all the places reporting a new daily record of Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus cases continue to soar in both Europe and the United States.
There are currently at least 8,354,300 cases of Covid-19 in the US and at least 222,416 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
Spain reported another new daily record of Covid-19 cases on Thursday, after surpassing the grim milestone of one million coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Numbers across the continent continue to rise.
Today, many states and countries around the world reported a record high in the daily number of Covid-19 cases counted. Here's a look at some of them.
Europe:
- Spain reported a record 20,986 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday evening, the highest daily increase since the pandemic started. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is now 1,026,281.
- France reported a new record for daily coronavirus infections, with 41,622 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to numbers released by the French Health Agency. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in France to just under one million, currently at 999,043 cases.
- Italy reported another daily record with 16,079 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours — up from yesterday's record of 15,199 new cases, according to Italy's health ministry.
- Portugal reported a record 3,270 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, the highest daily increase since the pandemic first reached the country.
- Germany reported a record 11,287 new cases on Thursday, also the highest rise since the start of the pandemic.
- The Netherlands recorded 9,283 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, marking a new daily record, according to data released Thursday by the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).
US:
- Oklahoma recorded 1,628 new cases — the highest daily total of new cases since the pandemic began. A total of 112,483 cases have been reported in Oklahoma so far, according to the state's dashboard.
- Ohio reported 2,425 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number of daily new cases since the pandemic began. The state's previous record was reported yesterday, with 2,366 new cases.
- Florida reported its highest daily increase of Covid-19 cases in two months, with 5,557 new cases.
- Wisconsin had recorded its deadliest day in coronavirus deaths, Gov. Tony Evers said. Health officials said the addition of 48 new deaths underscores the severity of the pandemic in Wisconsin. The total number of deaths from the virus in Wisconsin now stands at 1,703.