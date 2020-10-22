These are all the places reporting a new daily record of Covid-19 cases

UK Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance during a press conference on October 22. Pool

Some coronavirus vaccine doses may be available before Christmas, but a widespread rollout would not be realistically possible before spring 2021, said UK Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance during a news conference on Thursday.

"Things are progressing well, there are vaccines that produce an immune response, they're in Phase III clinical trials. .. but I remain of the view that the possibility of sort of wider spread use of vaccines isn't going to be until spring or so next year by the time we get enough does and enough understanding of the outputs to use them," Vallance said

"We may get a few doses this side of Christmas, maybe something could happen, but I think we should more realistically be looking at spring," Vallance said. "Of course, there are no guarantees until the studies have read out, so we need to be cautious and carry on."

Vallance also refused to speculate on how effective the vaccines are going to be and said scientists would have to wait for the results from clinical trials in the next couple of months.

"Once we know how effective the vaccines are, and how applicable they are to different groups, we can start to work out how to use them best. But you can't do that until you've seen the results of safety and efficacy," Vallance said.

Asked about the possibility of a vaccine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "It may happen, we're working flat out to ensure it does, but we can't just rely on that. And that's why we've got to do all the other things we're doing."

Johnson also pushed back on questions about another national lockdown in the UK.

"I think that really would be economically, socially, psychologically really difficult for the country. We all remember what it was like in March and April — there were lots of costs," Johnson said. "We do think that the local measures are right. And I repeat my gratitude to local leaders across the country — people who are helping to get the R down, get the virus down in their neighborhoods."