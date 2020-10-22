Belgium's deputy prime minister in ICU with Covid-19

Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès has been admitted into intensive care during treatment for Covid-19, her spokesperson says.

The spokesperson has told CNN that Wilmès is conscious, stable and able to communicate with her team."Her condition is not alarming,” the spokesperson added.

Wilmès was admitted to the ICU on Wednesday night.

The news comes days after the country's health minister said the outbreak in the Belgian region of Wallonia and the capital Brussels is “close to a tsunami."

Frank Vandenbroucke warned “the health situation in Wallonia and in Brussels is the worst and the most dangerous in the whole of Europe.”

However, during a Sunday news conference, the health minister defended the government’s policy of installing a curfew from midnight, and not earlier in the evening, saying that the government “did not want to make life impossible."

According to CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization, Belgium and the Czech Republic are seeing the highest number of new coronavirus cases worldwide when measured against their populations.

As of October 16, both countries were reporting a daily average of more than 800 new cases per million of their populations, with the Czech Republic at 817 and Belgium tallying 811.