By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Tara John and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 9:40 a.m. ET, October 23, 2020
40 min ago

Italian governor calls for national lockdown amid coronavirus surge

From CNN's Valentina Di Donato

Vincenzo De Luca, governor of the southwest Italian region of Campania, is urging the government to implement a national lockdown to control the second wave of coronavirus.

“The current data on the infection makes any type of partial measure ineffective,” De Luca said.

“It is necessary to close everything, except for the categories that produce and move essential goods (industry, agriculture, construction, agri-food, transport). It is essential to block mobility between regions and between municipalities. It is frankly not clear how effective limited measures can have in this context. In any case, Campania will move in this direction very soon.”

Campania encompasses the city of Naples and the Amalfi Coast, areas normally popular with tourists. 

Italy has been reporting an increasing number of coronavirus cases. On Thursday, it registered 16,079 new infections. 

1 hr 40 min ago

It's 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m. in New York. Here's the situation in Europe

Many European countries are reporting record rises in Covid-19 infections, which overtake what they saw during their spring peaks, as the second wave of the pandemic engulfs the continent.

The situation has turned political in some nations, with calls growing for the resignation of the Czech Republic's health minister, after he was photographed flouting Covid-19 rules.

Here's more:

Germany: It recorded more than 11,000 new infections for the second day in a row, which the head of the country’s disease and control agency described as "very serious." Germany's health minister said a vaccine could be available for the German population at the start of 2021.

The German government has also issued travel warnings for popular ski resorts in countries including Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

Czech Republic: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš called on Health Minister Roman Prymula to resign on Friday, after Prymula was photographed leaving a restaurant in Prague without a mask this week -- days after he announced a strict lockdown and pleaded with people to stay home.

Sweden: “It’s time for partying in nightclubs to stop,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Thursday as he announced restrictions on nightclubs, limiting capacity to 50 people. The tightening of these restrictions -- still lenient compared with other European countries where nightlife has all but ceased -- comes as the country sees a spike in coronavirus infections.

Ukraine: Ukraine reported 7,517 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, hitting a new daily high since the start of the pandemic. It also registered 121 coronavirus-related deaths.

Poland: It reported 13,632 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the country’s highest number since the pandemic began. On Saturday, new restrictions come into force, which includes the closure of restaurants except for takeaway and delivery, a five-person rule for outdoor meetings, and restrictions on the movement of people over the age of 70.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter that more than 10,000 of the country's 18,000 hospital beds are currently occupied.

Slovakia: Residents will not be allowed to leave their homes from Saturday unless they have a negative coronavirus test or are carrying out an exempted activity. Slovakia went into an official state of emergency on October 1 when its infection rates started going up. The country reported a record high number of new infections on Thursday of 2,581. 

Russia: The country reported 17,340 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, around 1,000 cases more compared to the previous record daily increase reported on October 20.

2 hr 6 min ago

"We cannot preach water and drink wine": Czech PM calls on health minister to resign over rule breach

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová and Tomas Etzler

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says he’s “absolutely shocked” by the actions of Health Minister Roman Prymula and has asked him to resign after it emerged he broke the country’s coronavirus rules.

Prymula was photographed leaving a Prague restaurant on Wednesday night and entering his chauffeur-driven government car without a mask.

Restaurants in the Czech Republic have been closed for sit-down service since October 14. Under the country’s coronavirus rules, people are also required to wear masks in a car, when shared with people from outside their house.

“This is an absolute catastrophe and I am absolutely shocked,” Babiš said Friday.

I don’t understand how, when we ask people to follow the rules, to wear masks, even in the car, and when we complicate people’s lives by closing restaurants, shops, we are restricting people’s movements, then we have to lead by an example." 

“Such a mistake cannot be excused," he said. "We cannot preach water and drink wine. When our healthcare workers fight on the frontlines to save people’s lives, this is inexcusable."

Therefore I asked the minister to resign. If he doesn’t resign, I will let him go. I asked Mr. [Jaroslav] Faltynek [Prymula’s political ally, who was also seen at the restaurant] to resign from his post as the vice-chairman of the ANO party."

The Prime Minister apologized to the public adding that the Czech government “cannot afford to lose any more trust."

The country is currently experiencing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world in terms of new infections per capita. Babiš also apologized during a live news conference on Wednesday for the country's spiralling rate and new restrictions.

2 hr 22 min ago

Poland reports record number of cases as government mulls border closures

From Artur Osinski

Warning signs during a concert to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the former Pope John Paul II on October 18 in Wadowice, Poland.
Warning signs during a concert to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the former Pope John Paul II on October 18 in Wadowice, Poland. Omar Marques/Getty Images

Poland reported 13,632 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the country’s highest number since the pandemic began and more than a 50% increase on Monday’s 7,482 cases. 

The Ministry of Health also reported a further 153 deaths related to Covid-19, the second-highest number since the start of the pandemic. Poland now has a total of 228,318 confirmed cases and 4,172 deaths.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter that more than 10,000 of the country's 18,000 hospital beds are currently occupied.

While there is "some buffer," he added: "the pace of the increase is making us very concerned. If the curve is not flattened and new cases continue to rise, we will have to introduce drastic measures such as closing the borders, restrictions on movement or a deeper lockdown.”

More restrictions: From Saturday, the government said the entire country will be placed in a “red zone” and new restrictions will be implemented.

They include: remote learning for all but the youngest pupils and students; requirement for youths up to 16 years of age to be accompanied by an adult in public spaces between 8 a.m to 4 p.m.; closing restaurants except for takeaway or delivery; a maximum of five people from outside a household allowed to meet in public spaces; restrictions on the movement of people of the age of 70.

2 hr 32 min ago

"It’s time for partying in nightclubs to stop": Sweden limits clubs to 50 people

From Amy Cassidy in Glasgow 

Nightclubs where dancing is permitted will be limited to a capacity of 50 people in Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced Thursday.

“It’s time for partying in nightclubs to stop,” said Lofven, adding: “It is disrespectful to health care staff, who have worked hard, day and night, when they open a newspaper and see photos from packed nightclubs and dance floors.”

The tightening of nightclub restrictions -- still lenient compared with other European countries where nightlife has all but ceased -- comes as the country sees a spike in coronavirus infections.

Sweden reported 1,614 new cases in the past 24 hours. The record was set on Tuesday with 3,180 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Venues that don’t allow for dancing but serve food and beverages for seated customers at a safe distance do not have to limit numbers.

Meanwhile rules on sporting and other events have been relaxed to allow up to 300 spectators where they can be seated at a safe distance. Currently, 50 spectators are allowed. 

The changes will come into effect on November 1. 

2 hr 48 min ago

Slovakia announces strict new rules on when people can leave their homes

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasová

Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic leaves a European Union summit in Brussels, on October 16.
Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic leaves a European Union summit in Brussels, on October 16. Johanna Geron/AFP/Getty Images

Residents in Slovakia will not be allowed to leave their homes from Saturday unless they have a negative coronavirus test or are carrying out an exempted activity, the country’s government announced at a press conference on Thursday. 

There’s also time exception -- people can leave their homes between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. 

All schools will be closed for in-person classes starting Monday, October 26 until Friday, November 27. The only exceptions to this rule are nurseries, kindergartens and lower grade elementary schools (grade one to four which equates to the ages of roughly 6 to 9). 

The list of exempt activities includes: leaving the house to get a coronavirus test, going to work or school, shopping for food in the nearest shop, going to a doctor’s appointment or a pharmacy, undertaking caretaker duties, taking care of animals, pet walking (only within 100 meters of the home), attending a funeral, going to the post office, the bank, insurance company, dry cleaner, car service stations or to spend time in the nature, but only within the person’s immediate region.  

Slovakia went into an official state of emergency on October 1 when its infection rates started going up. The country reported a record high number of new infections on Thursday of 2,581. 

3 hr 5 min ago

Germany expects coronavirus vaccine early next year

From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

A Covid-19 vaccine could be available for the German population “at the beginning of next year,” the country’s health ministry confirmed Friday during a regular press conference. 

Germany’s health minster Jens Spahn was quoted in German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday saying that as soon as enough vaccine was available it would be possible to vaccinate a large proportion of the population that wanted the shots in six to seven months. 

Spahn went on to say that Germany would be prepared to pass on surplus doses to other countries.

The country recorded more than 11,000 new infections for the second day in a row, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country’s disease and control agency, on Friday.

The head of RKI, Lothar Wieler, described the situation as "very serious."

3 hr 47 min ago

Czech health minister photographed breaching coronavirus rules

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová in London

Czech Health Minister Roman Prymula says he is “prepared to face the consequences” after being photographed leaving a restaurant in Prague late on Wednesday night, just days after he announced a strict lockdown and pleaded with people to stay home.

The country is currently experiencing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world in terms of new infection per capita. Restaurants in the Czech Republic have been closed for sit-down service since Wednesday, October 14. Take-away service is allowed, but only until 8 p.m. 

The photos, published on Friday in the country’s top-selling tabloid newspaper Blesk, showed Prymula leaving the restaurant and entering his chauffeur-driven government car without a mask.
According to the rules that came into effect earlier this week, people in the Czech Republic must wear masks when in a car with people outside their households. 

Jaroslav Faltynek, Prymula’s political ally and the parliamentary leader of the government ANO party, was also seen at the restaurant. He apologized in the Parliament on Friday. 

Faltynek said he asked Prymula to meet with him to discuss the current coronavirus situation and stressed the restaurant was closed when the two men met there. 

“We met Wednesday night in a closed restaurant, in the lounge, where we discussed these things over a coffee, and that's it,” Faltynek said in the Parliament. When challenged by members of the opposition, he added: “Since I know the owner of the restaurant, I know it was only open until 8 p.m. He just allowed us to use the restaurant’s private lounge to talk about these things over a coffee.” “I apologize for breaching the trust [of the public],” he said.

A number of Czech politicians have called for Prymula to resign.

Speaking to the Czech weekly news magazine Respekt, Prymula said he didn’t think what he did was “too much”, but added that “if the public wants me to resign, I would.”

“I was here at the ministry until about 9:30 p.m., then I was invited to a meeting … it’s not true that I wasn’t wearing a mask, I went to the restaurant’s lounge wearing a mask. I left at around 11:30 p.m., I wasn’t wearing a mask but I put it on in the car.”

CNN has reached out to the Czech Health Ministry for comment.

4 hr 18 min ago

Russia records more than 17,000 cases for the first time

From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina in Moscow

An employee disinfects a metro train to prevent coronavirus spread, at a Moscow depot on October 22.
An employee disinfects a metro train to prevent coronavirus spread, at a Moscow depot on October 22. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images

Russia reported 17,340 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, around 1,000 cases more compared to the previous record daily increase reported on October 20, according to the data from the country’s coronavirus response center. 

The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia as of October 23 is 1,480,646. It has the fourth highest number of cases in the world, after the United States, India and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The figure comes a day after it was reported that Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko was self-isolating after one of his family members tested positive for the virus, his aide told state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Several high-ranking Russian officials previously either had coronavirus or had to isolate due to possible exposure to it.