Italian governor calls for national lockdown amid coronavirus surge

Many European countries are reporting record rises in Covid-19 infections, which overtake what they saw during their spring peaks, as the second wave of the pandemic engulfs the continent.

The situation has turned political in some nations, with calls growing for the resignation of the Czech Republic's health minister, after he was photographed flouting Covid-19 rules.

Here's more:

Germany: It recorded more than 11,000 new infections for the second day in a row, which the head of the country’s disease and control agency described as "very serious." Germany's health minister said a vaccine could be available for the German population at the start of 2021.

The German government has also issued travel warnings for popular ski resorts in countries including Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

Czech Republic: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš called on Health Minister Roman Prymula to resign on Friday, after Prymula was photographed leaving a restaurant in Prague without a mask this week -- days after he announced a strict lockdown and pleaded with people to stay home.

Sweden: “It’s time for partying in nightclubs to stop,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Thursday as he announced restrictions on nightclubs, limiting capacity to 50 people. The tightening of these restrictions -- still lenient compared with other European countries where nightlife has all but ceased -- comes as the country sees a spike in coronavirus infections.

Ukraine: Ukraine reported 7,517 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, hitting a new daily high since the start of the pandemic. It also registered 121 coronavirus-related deaths.

Poland: It reported 13,632 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the country’s highest number since the pandemic began. On Saturday, new restrictions come into force, which includes the closure of restaurants except for takeaway and delivery, a five-person rule for outdoor meetings, and restrictions on the movement of people over the age of 70.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter that more than 10,000 of the country's 18,000 hospital beds are currently occupied.

Slovakia: Residents will not be allowed to leave their homes from Saturday unless they have a negative coronavirus test or are carrying out an exempted activity. Slovakia went into an official state of emergency on October 1 when its infection rates started going up. The country reported a record high number of new infections on Thursday of 2,581.

Russia: The country reported 17,340 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, around 1,000 cases more compared to the previous record daily increase reported on October 20.