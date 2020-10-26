World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 5:10 a.m. ET, October 26, 2020
6 hr 35 min ago

France reports highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases with more than 52,000 infections

From CNN’s Pierre Bairin in Paris

France recorded 52,010 cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours on Sunday, according to the French Health Authority -- its highest daily increase.

Sunday is the fourth consecutive day that France has reported its highest daily caseload.

The country's positivity rate is now at 17%, according to the health ministry. That's more than double the positivity rate of the United States.

As of Saturday, almost half of all beds in intensive care units (ICU) were occupied by Covid-19 patients. In the Paris region, that occupancy rate rose to 64%.

Also from Saturday, 54 of France’s 101 administrative areas are now under a nighttime curfew that requires people to be indoors from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew, which affects 46 million people, is in effect until early December.  

6 hr 58 min ago

Spain's Prime Minister seeks to keep new state of emergency in place until May

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will ask parliamentary groups to support extending a new state of emergency announced Sunday until May 9 in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections.

"The battle is going to be tough, but with social discipline, with resistance, with unity and with a spirit of victory, we are going to win it again," he said. 

Under the new state of emergency, there will be a curfew for all regions, except the Canary Islands, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time that will go into effect Sunday night. Local authorities would be able adjust the start and end times by an hour. 

Local authorities will also be able to restrict travel between regions and limit public gatherings to six people, Sanchez said. 

"The reality is that Europe and Spain are fully immersed in the second wave of the pandemic," he said. "The situation we live in is extreme."

Spain has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in the world, with 1,046,132 cases and 34,752 deaths as of Sunday, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. 

6 hr 11 min ago

Italy's daily Covid-19 cases are the highest ever but PM says country can "not afford a second lockdown"

From CNN’s Livia Borghese in Rome 

Coronavirus cases in Italy rose by 21,273 on Sunday, according to Health Ministry figures, a new daily high for the country since the start of the pandemic.

A total of more than 525,000 cases have now been confirmed in the country.

On Sunday, a further 128 people died from the virus, bringing Italy's total death toll to 37,338.

There are now 1,208 people with Covid-19 in Italy's intensive care units.

The new figures come as Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte acknowledged during a news conference announcing new restrictions that the “epidemic curve is rapidly increasing” in Italy.

But Conte said he wanted to avoid a nationwide lockdown like the one he imposed in March, because “the country could not afford it."

Italy imposes new measures: New coronavirus restrictions are set to come into force in Italy on Monday.

Unlike the country’s national lockdown in March, not all economic and production activities are obliged to close under the new decree.

The main restrictions concern bars and restaurants and other food services. They must close at 6 p.m. local time and have no more than four customers per table. Gyms, swimming pools, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, bingo halls, casinos and beauty centers all must close.

Kindergartens and primary schools will stay open but to avoid overcrowded public transport, high schools must hold 75% of lessons remotely.

“We believe that during the next month (November) we will suffer a bit, but gritting our teeth and facing these restrictions, in December we will breathe again” Conte said.