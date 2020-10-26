France reports highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases with more than 52,000 infections

France recorded 52,010 cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours on Sunday, according to the French Health Authority -- its highest daily increase.

Sunday is the fourth consecutive day that France has reported its highest daily caseload.

The country's positivity rate is now at 17%, according to the health ministry. That's more than double the positivity rate of the United States.

As of Saturday, almost half of all beds in intensive care units (ICU) were occupied by Covid-19 patients. In the Paris region, that occupancy rate rose to 64%.

Also from Saturday, 54 of France’s 101 administrative areas are now under a nighttime curfew that requires people to be indoors from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew, which affects 46 million people, is in effect until early December.