More than half of the states across the nation have reported their highest single-day of new Covid-19 cases during the month of October, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
So far this month, 27 states reported at least one record high day of new cases over the last few weeks. Here's the list of states:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Colorado
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
11 states reported their highest single-day of new deaths during the month of October: Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah & Wisconsin.