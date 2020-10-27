World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Ivana Kottasová, Ed Upright, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:23 a.m. ET, October 27, 2020
10 min ago

Germany sees exponential rise in cases

From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

A worker administers Covid-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center in Marburg, Germany, on October 27. Boris Roessler/dpa/Getty Images

Germany's coronavirus cases are rising exponentially, and the country could see up to 20,000 new daily infections at the end of this week, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Tuesday.

Altmaier said that the pandemic poses a great challenge to the resilience of Germany's economy and that rising infections and restrictions on daily life would make it harder for growth in Europe to rebound as quickly as previously hoped. 

Germany recorded 11,409 new daily infections and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the country's infections disease agency, the Robert Koch Institute.

More than 280 regions across the nation are now considered coronavirus hotspots, having exceeded the government threshold of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days.

German officials recently introduced new measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including limiting private and public gatherings as well as mandating the use of face masks on busy streets.

2 hr 12 min ago

Lilly stops using one antibody treatment for hospitalized Covid-19 patients 

From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen

Eli Lilly laboratory. Eli Lilly and Company 

Eli Lilly and Co will stop testing one of its experimental monoclonal antibody treatments in hospitalized Covid-19 patients after a review of results show it did not seem to be helping them.

The company said late yesterday that it would continue testing the treatment in patients with mild or moderate Covid-19 disease and would continue testing it as part of a dual-antibody therapy.

The monoclonal antibody, called bamlanivimab, was being tested in hospitalized patients in a clinical trial run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Based on results reviewed Monday that showed patients weren’t helped by this single antibody treatment, no additional Covid-19 hospitalized patients will get it going forward, Lilly said.

There didn’t appear to be any safety issues.

All the other studies looking at this antibody treatment will continue, Lilly said. There’s a trial looking at the impact this antibody treatment could have on patients who have been recently diagnosed with Covid-19 or who have moderate or mild cases.

There is another trial that is looking at its use in combination with a second monoclonal antibody the company calls etesevimab in that same patient population who are early in the course of their disease. Plus doctors are testing bamlanivimab on its own to prevent Covid-19 infection in residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

In October, Lilly filed a request with the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of bamlanivimab in patients with mild to moderate cases.

2 hr 41 min ago

Halloween plans change as more children keep getting infected

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Jen Christensen

As coronavirus cases rise across the United States, the impact on children has grown. Over the past two weeks, the amount of cases among children has increased by 14%, The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said Monday.

The group, which represents pediatricians, says about 792,188 children have been infected in the US as of October 22. And the AAP said 94,555 new cases among children 17 and under were reported from October 8 to October 22.

Severe illness and deaths from Covid-19 are still rare among children. As of October 22, children represented between 1% and 3.6% of total hospitalizations, depending on the state. Between 0.6% and 6.9% of all child Covid-19 cases resulted in hospitalization and in states that reported the information, up to 0.15% of all children with Covid-19 died. Sixteen states reported no child deaths.  

To stay safe and prevent infection, children may not be able to celebrate Halloween the way they are used to this year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said

"There are lots of ways to celebrate the spooky season that are safer than traditional activities," Dr. Michael St. Louis of CDC's Community Guidance Team said on a call with community leaders.

2 hr 3 min ago

In just a week, the fall coronavirus surge added nearly half a million cases to the US total

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Jen Christensen

Motorists line up for Covid-19 tests at the University of Texas El Paso on October 23. Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

In just one week, the fall surge in United States Covid-19 infections added nearly half a million cases to the national total.

Since October 20, 489,769 new cases have been reported, bringing the US total to more than 8.7 million reported cases since the pandemic began. And the week has been marked by daunting coronavirus records and upticks.

The fall resurgence has led some local and state officials to rein in their reopening plans, as hospitalization numbers increase and states report case records. Building on already high case counts, health experts have warned this rise could be worse than any the US has seen before.

"We've never really had waves in the sense of up and then down to a good baseline," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday in a Yahoo Finance Interview. "It's been up and wavering up and down, until now we're at the highest baseline we've ever been -- which is really quite precarious."

At 69,967 new cases per day, the seven-day average of new cases is at the highest levels since the pandemic began, with the national death toll rising to 225,720, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

And state numbers are worrisome too: 37 States are reporting 10% more new cases compared to last week, and 21 states saw their highest seven-day averages on Sunday.

Read more about how coronavirus is impacting the US:

2 hr 8 min ago

Russia imposes a nationwide mask mandate in new set of coronavirus restrictions 

From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina in Moscow

Passengers wear face masks at a metro station in Moscow, Russia, on October 23. Evgeny Odinokov/Sputnik/AP

Russia is introducing a nationwide mask mandate starting Wednesday as daily increases in Covid-19 cases remain high.

According to a decree published by Russia’s health and consumer rights regulator, Rospotrebnadzor, on Tuesday, citizens across the country must wear masks in public spaces, public transport, parking lots and elevators.

Rospotrebnadzor is also limiting opening hours for “entertainment venues,” including bars and restaurants, which will only be able to open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

On Tuesday, Russia reported 16,550 Covid-19 cases and its highest number of deaths within a 24-hour period, with 320 fatalities.

4 hr 19 min ago

Analysis: Trump takes Supreme Court victory lap while deceiving nation over worsening pandemic

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

President Donald Trump applauds new Supreme Court Associate Justice Judge Amy Coney Barrett after she was sworn-in during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 26.
President Donald Trump applauds new Supreme Court Associate Justice Judge Amy Coney Barrett after she was sworn-in during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 26. Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Sipa USA

President Donald Trump claimed a place in history Monday when Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation secured a dominant conservative majority on the Supreme Court, but the pomp of his victory lap could not disguise the reality of a pandemic that has placed his presidency in deep peril a week before the election.

A glittering ceremony on a crisp fall night at the White House carried deep political overtones that will only exacerbate the fury of Democrats who feel Republican maneuvering stole two Supreme Court seats. It will also inexorably drag the court further into toxic political combat that has already tainted its reputation for non-partisanship.

The event went ahead despite another Covid-19 hotspot in the White House, this time with Vice President Mike Pence's staff. It framed Trump, smiling, alongside a new justice beholden to him for a lifetime appointment after the President warned he may contest an election he has already declared unfair in the Supreme Court.

The next week or so will tell whether the party at the White House was a valedictory moment of glory for a President heading into the wilderness or heralds a much bigger celebration for a second White House term next week.

The ceremony came at the end of a day in which Trump swept through Pennsylvania -- the key swing state that could be the kingmaker in the event of a close election in which he is currently trailing Democrat Joe Biden on the electoral map.

He only mentioned the pandemic to mislead the country about the fast worsening emergency that has killed 225,000 Americans, as hospitals fill up and many states mark their highest new caseloads. He hopes his pageantry alongside Barrett on Monday night will motivate conservatives and spark a huge base turnout, though it could also provide more moderate voters, especially women, with another reason to spurn him.

Read the full analysis:

4 hr 50 min ago

Half of all US adults say colleges that brought students back to campus made the right decision, study finds

From CNN's Simret Aklilu

Students walk through the campus at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, on August 24. Cheney Orr/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As US colleges and universities deal with coronavirus outbreaks, the question of whether these institutions made the right decision in bringing students back on campus continues to be a topic of national conversation.

Now, a new report from the Pew Research Center is shedding light on how some Americans feel about this issue.

About 50% of adults said that it was the right decision to bring students back for in-person instruction while 48% said it was the wrong decision, according to the survey, which was published on Monday.

The survey also found that there were deep partisan divides among respondents, with 74% of Republicans and Republican leaners were more likely to say that bringing students back was the right course of action compared to 29% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

Overall, the American public continues to have negative views of how colleges and universities are doing these days -- similar to 2018 trends, according to Pew.

This year, 56% of Americans expressed that higher education was going in the wrong direction compared to the 41% who said it was going in the right direction, according to the survey.

Read the full story:

5 hr 37 min ago

India sees another drop in new Covid-19 cases, reports lower daily count than US 

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi and Chandler Thornton in Hong Kong

India on Tuesday reported 36,470 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its lowest increase since July 17.

This marks the ninth consecutive day the country has reported fewer than 60,000 new cases. 

In contrast, the United States reported 66,784 new cases in the past 24 hours, nearly double India's daily count.

India's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 7,946,429, according to the health ministry, of which 90% have recovered.

The country’s death toll stands at 119,502, up 488 from the previous day.

India saw its highest daily increase on September 17, when it reported 97,894 new cases -- the biggest global rise reported in a single day.

Reopening phase: The recent drop comes as the country began lifting coronavirus restrictions last month.

On September 1, India began "Unlock 4.” Metro travel was allowed to restart from September 7, and the limit on social gatherings in enclosed spaces was raised to a maximum of 200 people from October 15.

Since October 15, schools and other educational institutes in several parts of the country such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have also reopened in a graded manner.  

The decision on what and when to reopen is made by state governments.

6 hr 12 min ago

Giving up control of the virus is dangerous, WHO Director General says

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on Covid-19 virus at the WHO headquaters in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 9.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on Covid-19 virus at the WHO headquaters in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 9. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said giving up on control of the coronavirus is dangerous and called for an end to the politicization of Covid-19 at a news briefing in Geneva on Monday.

“Science continues to tell us the truth about this virus, how to contain it, suppress it and stop it from returning and how to save lives among those it reaches,” Tedros said.  

Many countries and cities have followed the science, he said, and been able to suppress the virus and minimize deaths. "Quick and deliberate leadership helps to suppress it,” he said.  

"What will save lives is science, solutions and solidarity," Tedros said. 

On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN the US is "not going to control" the coronavirus pandemic. “We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas," Meadows told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."  

Tedros said countries can do both and pointed out that many European nations have done so.

“We should not give up and that’s why we are saying -- although we agree with the Chief of Staff that ... protecting the vulnerable is important,” Tedros said.

“But giving up on control is dangerous and control should also be part of the strategy,” Tedros added. Governments and citizens should both do their share, otherwise “this virus is dangerous. If it’s let go freely, it can create havoc,” he said. 

This is especially the case when there isn’t a vaccine or therapeutics at hand, Tedros said.