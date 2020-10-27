India sees another drop in new Covid-19 cases, reports lower daily count than US 

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi and Chandler Thornton in Hong Kong

India on Tuesday reported 36,470 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its lowest increase since July 17.

This marks the ninth consecutive day the country has reported fewer than 60,000 new cases.

In contrast, the United States reported 66,784 new cases in the past 24 hours, nearly double India's daily count.

India's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 7,946,429, according to the health ministry, of which 90% have recovered.

The country’s death toll stands at 119,502, up 488 from the previous day.

India saw its highest daily increase on September 17, when it reported 97,894 new cases -- the biggest global rise reported in a single day.

Reopening phase: The recent drop comes as the country began lifting coronavirus restrictions last month.

On September 1, India began "Unlock 4.” Metro travel was allowed to restart from September 7, and the limit on social gatherings in enclosed spaces was raised to a maximum of 200 people from October 15.

Since October 15, schools and other educational institutes in several parts of the country such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have also reopened in a graded manner.

The decision on what and when to reopen is made by state governments.

##Reopening