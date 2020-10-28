South Africa's President Ramaphosa begins Covid-19 self-quarantine

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone into quarantine after a guest at a dinner he attended at the weekend tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the presidential office.
Ramaphosa's office released a statement on Wednesday saying that the “the President attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation” on Saturday.
One of the dinner guests showed Covid-19 symptoms the following day and received a positive result on Tuesday, according to the statement.
“The President is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with COVID-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest,” the statement said. “The President will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.”
South Africa has reported a total of 717,851 coronavirus cases and 19,053 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country's daily new cases peaked in July, with multiple days reporting more than 10,000 new infections, but have dropped since August.