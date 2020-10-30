US sets new high in daily Covid-19 infections ... again

The United States reported 99,321 new coronavirus cases on Friday -- the second consecutive day it has seen the highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Friday's new infections surpassed the 88,521 cases reported on Thursday. The US now has a total caseload of 9,044,255 infections, according to JHU's tally.

Friday also recorded 1,030 new virus-related fatalities, bringing the country's total death toll to 229,686.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases.

