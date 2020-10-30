World
By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Zamira Rahim, Vasco Cotovio, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 1:52 a.m. ET, October 31, 2020
1 hr 16 min ago

US sets new high in daily Covid-19 infections ... again

The United States reported 99,321 new coronavirus cases on Friday -- the second consecutive day it has seen the highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Friday's new infections surpassed the 88,521 cases reported on Thursday. The US now has a total caseload of 9,044,255 infections, according to JHU's tally.

Friday also recorded 1,030 new virus-related fatalities, bringing the country's total death toll to 229,686.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

CNN is tracking the US cases:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
3 hr 31 min ago

Brazil health minister hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19

From CNN’s Taylor Barnes

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on October 14, 2020.
Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on October 14, 2020. Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil’s health minister, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has been hospitalized for dehydration, according to CNN affiliate CNN Brasil.

Eduardo Pazuello went to hospital in the capital Brasília on Friday for medical exams, and doctors identified that the minister was dehydrated, CNN Brasil reported.

The health ministry denied his hospitalization was due to a Covid-19 complication.

Pazuello had been isolating at home since testing positive.

An army general, he is the third health minister appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro, after the first two were squeezed out for clashing with the President over how to tackle the pandemic. Pazuello has stood behind Bolsonaro’s views.

Dozens of Brazil's cabinet members and elected officials -- including Bolsonaro himself -- have tested positive for Covid-19 since the virus was first detected in the country in March.

4 hr 25 min ago

US reports its highest daily surge in Covid-19 infections yet

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson and Haley Brink

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard operate a mobile Covid-19 test center on the grounds of Miller Park on October 29, in Milwaukee.
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard operate a mobile Covid-19 test center on the grounds of Miller Park on October 29, in Milwaukee.

The United States has reported 91,744 new coronavirus cases so far on Friday – the highest surge in infections recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Friday cases are still being reported, and the final number of daily infections will likely continue to climb up throughout the evening.

This is the second consecutive day the US has seen a new high in daily infections, surpassing the 88,521 cases reported on Thursday.

4 hr 35 min ago

Washington state tops 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since July

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Dr. Kathy Lofy, a state health officer with the Washington State Department of Health, speaks during a press conference on February 29, in Seattle, Washington.
Dr. Kathy Lofy, a state health officer with the Washington State Department of Health, speaks during a press conference on February 29, in Seattle, Washington. David Ryder/Getty Images

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,047 new Covid-19 cases Friday. It’s the first time since mid-July that the state has seen more than 1,000 coronavirus infections in a single day.

“In today’s numbers, we see more evidence that the surge isn’t coming – it’s here,” the department said in a press release. 

The state has reported a total of 106,573 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, including 2,366 deaths. 

 “We are also concerned about the risk of overwhelming our hospital systems when we see cases spike like this,” State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said. “Our hospitals do not have unlimited capacity.”

5 hr 33 min ago

Boris Johnson may consider new UK lockdown, The Times reports

From CNN's Emmet Lyons in London, Flora Charner and Hande Atay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of Octopus Energy on October 5, in London, England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of Octopus Energy on October 5, in London, England. Leon Neal/WPA/Pool/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may consider issuing new national lockdown measures as early as next week, according to senior sources quoted by UK daily The Times.

A UK government adviser, who asked not to be named, told CNN the reports are true.

Johnson is expected to hold a press conference Monday, where he would announce the new restrictions, The Times reported.

The measures, which include closing everything except for essential shops and schools, would go in place as soon as Wednesday, The Times reported.

CNN reached out to the Downing Street press office, which confirmed Monday’s press conference, but said the national lockdown reports were speculation. 

The UK has been engulfed in a second wave of coronavirus infections since September, and is now reporting more than 20,000 daily new cases.

6 hr 21 min ago

Dr. Ruth offers relationship advice in the age of Covid-19

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

The iconic Ruth Westheimer — known colloquially as Dr. Ruth — shared some pearls of wisdom tonight during "Anderson Cooper Full Circle" on fostering relationships during the pandemic.

"If you have somebody that you like, then say, 'thank God, I'm in a relationship that survived these difficult times,'" she said.

The legendary sex and relationship expert joined Cooper from her home for an episode of "You and Your Quarantine," during which she answered questions from viewers on how to handle this unprecedented time of loneliness and isolation.

"Don't be such a pessimist," she cautioned Cooper, on the notion that the Covid-19 pandemic could stretch for many more months, or perhaps even years.

The 92-year-old encouraged Cooper to be present for his new son, Wyatt.

"Despite the fact that you are busy, despite the fact that you are brilliant and famous, [you have an obligation] to take time out just to be with that little baby," Westheimer preached, adding that "the core of survival is the early years of socialization."

As for love in the age of Covid-19? Westheimer isn't ruling that out for herself.

"Who knows? Maybe I'll even find a guy," she said.

"Hey, ya know? It's 2020, anything can happen," Cooper said.

Watch full episode of Anderson Cooper Full Circle:

7 hr 12 min ago

US records its highest single-day record for Covid-19 infections

From CNN’s Haley Brink

There have been 89,361 daily new coronavirus cases in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This is now the highest single-day reporting since the pandemic began.

 

8 hr 40 min ago

New Mexico reports more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

From CNN’s Andy Rose

For the second day in a row, there were more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in New Mexico on Friday.

The state Department of Health reported 1,010 additional coronavirus cases, one day after Thursday’s record high of 1,082 new cases.

Prior to this month, New Mexico’s single-day record for coronavirus cases had been 449, reported on July 27.   

There are now a total of 45,909 coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths statewide, according to the state's Covid-19 website. 

9 hr 47 min ago

Florida becomes third state to surpass 800,000 total Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Haley Brink

Florida has surpassed 800,000 total Covid-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 dashboard, becoming the third state in the US to surpass this mark, behind California and Texas.

There are 5,114 new cases and 72 additional deaths reported so far on Friday, for a total of 800,216 confirmed cases and 16,720 total deaths statewide, according to the dashboard.

California currently has 925,711 total cases and Texas has 920,024 total cases.