Boris Johnson may consider new UK lockdown, The Times reports

From CNN's Emmet Lyons in London, Flora Charner and Hande Atay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of Octopus Energy on October 5, in London, England. Leon Neal/WPA/Pool/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may consider issuing new national lockdown measures as early as next week, according to senior sources quoted by UK daily The Times.

A UK government adviser, who asked not to be named, told CNN the reports are true.

Johnson is expected to hold a press conference Monday, where he would announce the new restrictions, The Times reported.

The measures, which include closing everything except for essential shops and schools, would go in place as soon as Wednesday, The Times reported.

CNN reached out to the Downing Street press office, which confirmed Monday’s press conference, but said the national lockdown reports were speculation.

The UK has been engulfed in a second wave of coronavirus infections since September, and is now reporting more than 20,000 daily new cases.