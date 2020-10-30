Trump event in Wisconsin is “mind-boggling” as cases soar, doctor says

Dr. Paul Casey, emergency department medical director at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it’s “mind-boggling” that President Trump is holding a campaign event today in the city as Covid-19 cases skyrocket in the state.

“On Tuesday, we had over 5,200 patients test positive. So what that means is 7 to 10 days down the road, somewhere between 4 and 6% of those patients will need to be in the hospital. That's from a single day. We don't see those numbers slowing down,” Casey said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“We're seeing a steady stream of patients needing to be admitted to the hospital. So far, we've been able to keep up, but that is more than likely going to change fairly quickly,” he added.

Amid soaring cases, Trump is set to hold a campaign event in Green Bay today, which Casey said “simply boggles my mind.”

“Any time we see a mass gathering of any kind, whether it be a wedding, a funeral, a large gathering in a bar, it is very, very concerning. And it's particularly mind-boggling when we have leadership setting a bad example,” he said.

Casey said there is an entire ward in his hospital set aside for coronavirus patients right now.

“20% of our hospital capacity is currently filled with Covid patients. And in my 34-year career, that's unprecedented. I have never, ever seen a time where we had a single ward devoted to a single disease. … It takes back memories of the foregone times when we saw things like smallpox, that kind of thing, where we had a single disease overrunning the hospital,” he said.

Nurses are working 12-hour shifts and are exhausted, Casey said.

“It's also extremely hard to see patients without family members in the last days of their life, having to comfort them. It takes a human toll on the nursing staff,” he said.

WATCH: