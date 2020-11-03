Passengers on flight from New Delhi to Wuhan test positive for Covid-19

Twenty-three passengers on an Air India flight from New Delhi to Wuhan have tested positive for Covid-19, Hubei Province's Health Commission said Tuesday.

The flight, AI1314, flew from New Delhi to Wuhan on October 30, according to Flight Radar.

Of the 23 new cases, 19 were asymptomatic, according to the health commission's statement.

The four symptomatic patients were sent to hospital and the asymptomatic group are under quarantine.

The health commission added that 254 "close contacts" of those who tested positive are also under quarantine measures.

India's Embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Monday that the Indian government would assist stranded nationals abroad, but did not specify whether its effort was linked to the AI1314 cases.

"[The] Government of India is facilitating stranded Indian nationals abroad to return to India," the embassy said in its statement.

"As part of this process, Air India is planning to operate four flights to Delhi on 13th Nov, 20th Nov, 27th Nov and 04th Dec, 2020 respectively."

India has been hit hard by the spread of Covid-19. The country has reported more than 8.2 million cases in total -- the second highest tally worldwide, behind the US.