An election worker in San Joaquin County in the US state of California tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters of the state said in a statement.

"An election worker from an Escalon Voter Service Center located at the Escalon Community Center tested positive for Covid-19," said Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff. "We do not know at this time when or where this individual was originally exposed to the virus."

The positive case was reported at 6:15a.m. PT Tuesday, according to Dubroff. Prior to the election worker testing positive, about 50 people dropped off their ballot at this particular voting center and approximately 200 people voted in-person inside the facility over the past three days, Dubroff said.

While this particular voting center has been open since Saturday, it is unclear to what extent the infected election worker was in contact with voters.

Dubroff said the center had followed all public health protocols recommended by the country's Public Health Department, such as wearing masks, gloves, face shields and observing social distancing.

Contact tracing underway: All 16 staff members who were working at the Escalon Community Center this morning are now in quarantine and were replaced with new election workers, Dubroff said. The facility underwent a deep cleaning, and contact tracing has begun in coordination with county health officials. The facility later reopened.

San Joaquin County has approximately 334,000 registered voters of an estimated population of 455,000 eligible voters, according to the Registrar. County data shows San Joaquin has leaned Democratic in the previous three presidential elections.