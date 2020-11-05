Antibody treatment trial in UK hospitalized patients can continue, monitoring committee says

An independent data monitoring committee reviewed safety and efficacy data from Regeneron’s Covid-19 antibody therapy trial in the UK and recommended the trial continue recruiting volunteers, according to a letter from the committee.

The committee said it had reviewed the records for 15,545 total patients in what is known as the RECOVERY trial, one of the world’s largest efforts to determine what treatments may help hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

That review included 325 patients in the part of the trial evaluating whether Regeneron’s antibody therapy helps patients more than placebo.

In October, a separate Regeneron trial in the US put a hold on enrolling patients who needed mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygen. Regeneron said that trial’s data-monitoring committee made the recommendation "based on a potential safety signal and an unfavorable risk/benefit profile at this time." That trial is still enrolling patients that don’t need extra oxygen or need only low-flow oxygen.

Regeneron has multiple trials underway.

The company has a trial testing if its therapy could prevent new infections. Another trial is looking at the impact the treatment has on mild to moderate cases. That trial is the basis for the company’s submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization, which it submitted in October.

There are at least 79 monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid-19 under investigation.