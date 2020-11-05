Denmark announces new coronavirus restrictions amid mink-related outbreak

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen addresses a press conference in the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, on November 5. Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

The Danish Government has announced new restrictions in seven municipalities after scientists there identified a mutated strain of coronavirus linked to the mink population.

According to the government, the mutated form of the virus has been passed back to humans.

Under the new restrictions, restaurants, cafes and pubs are to close from Saturday -- with an exception for food outlets selling takeaways. Indoor sporting venues -- including gyms --are also being shut, as well as cultural centers, including theaters, cinemas, museums, music venues and libraries.

The government has also announced it is shutting down public transport in the affected municipalities, with the exception of school buses.

The municipalities are Hjorring, Frederikshavn, Bronderslev, Jammerbugt, Thisted, Vesthimmerland and laeso.

The Danish Government is encouraging people in these regions to avoid travel outside their area, and to limit contact with others.

Under the new rules, public gatherings will be further restricted with gatherings of 500 people at seated events now cancelled. Gatherings of 50 people at sporting events or at children's activities is also cancelled.

Everyone living in the affected municipalities is encouraged to get tested while the new measures are in force. People with links to mink farm operations are being encouraged to be tested every 3-4 days.