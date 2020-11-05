Denmark announces new coronavirus restrictions amid mink-related outbreak

Four National Football League (NFL) teams closed their facilities Thursday after learning of a positive Covid-19 test related to each.
The following are statements form the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears:
Chiefs:
“The club was notified this morning that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is self-quarantining, under the team's medical care, and contact tracing is taking place. The team is now in the NFL's Intensive Protocol and working closely with the league and medical experts.
“The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remains our number one priority.
“The Chiefs will hold practice this morning and then out of precaution, the facilities will be closed this afternoon and meetings will be held virtually.
“We'll continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us.
“The team will continue its preparation to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.”
Colts:
“This morning, we were informed that a member of the Colts staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The team is in the process of contact tracing and has entered the NFL's intensive protocol. The individual has self-quarantined and is under the care of team doctors. The Colts will conduct today's scheduled practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but all meetings will be held virtually and away from the practice facility. We are working closely with the NFL, its medical staff and our team doctors.”
Texans:
“We were informed last night that a Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today. The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL’s intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team’s operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority.”
Bears:
After learning Thursday that another player tested positive for the coronavirus, the Bears closed Halas Hall and released the following statement:
"This morning we were notified that another Bears player has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the club has decided to pause all in-person football activities and close Halas Hall. Today's practice has been canceled and all meetings will be conducted virtually. The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league's intensive protocol. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."
The Bears are scheduled to play the Titans Sunday in Tennessee. It's unclear how Thursday's events will affect that game.