US reports 121,888 new Covid-19 cases, hitting an all-time high

The United States reported 121,888 new Covid-19 cases for Thursday, an all-time high in national daily infections since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The country's total caseload has now reached 9,607,336. Its Covid-19 death toll stands at 234,927, after 1,210 new fatalities were reported Thursday, according to JHU's tally.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases.

CNN is tracking Covid-19 cases in the US here: