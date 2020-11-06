Germany records more than 20,000 daily Coronavirus infections for the first time

The US state of New Mexico reported 23 Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday, the largest single-day increase in death toll since the pandemic began, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) wrote on her Facebook page.

During a news conference, Lujan Grisham said the state reported 862 new cases Thursday. There are 400 people currently hospitalized with the virus and 59 of them are on ventilators, Lujan said.

The governor said hospitalizations increased 95% from two weeks ago, with a 260% increase in the last month. General hospital beds are 82% occupied, while ICU beds are 75% occupied.

“We expect to run out of general hospital beds... in a matter of days,” said state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase.

According to the data, the state is "not trending anywhere in the right direction," Lujan Grisham added, calling on New Mexicans to follow public health guidance to help slow the spread of the virus.

"If we don't do them, more drastic decision making will occur, and we will have a horrible November and a dramatically bad December and no one in this state deserves that. We have the power to reverse course, and I believe that we can still do that."

New Mexico has reported 51,110 coronavirus cases and 1,082 deaths to date, according to the governor.

NOTE: The numbers below were released by the New Mexico governor’s office and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.