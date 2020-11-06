World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 1:53 a.m. ET, November 6, 2020
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 1 min ago

Japan adds over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time since August

From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo

Japan has reported over a thousand Covid-19 infections in a single day for the first time since August 21, according to Japan’s Health Ministry. 

Japan gained 1,054 new cases on Thursday with 12 new deaths. 

The total number of the infections throughout Japan now stands at 105,494 (this figure includes 712 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship) and the death toll has now reached 1,819 (including 13 on the cruise ship). 

Patients in critical condition raised to 183, this is up 18 from Wednesday.

Tokyo announced 269 news cases of virus on Thursday. The total number of infections in Tokyo has reached 31,893 and 38 patients are in serious condition as of Thursday.

2 hr 49 min ago

Ohio and Minnesota see record high daily increases in Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski and Kay Jones

Ohio reported a record 4,961 Covid-19 cases Thursday and Governor Mike DeWine warned that community spread was possible statewide.

"It is everywhere, we can't hide from it, we can't run from it," DeWine said in a Thursday press briefing. "We've got to face it."

DeWine said that every county in the state is seeing significant community spread.

The risk of catching this virus in every county is very real," DeWine said.

Ohio also reached record hospitalization and ICU numbers, with 2,075 Ohio residents hospitalized with the virus, 541 of those in intensive care. Additionally there were 33 additional Covid-19 deaths reported Thursday.

DeWine attributed the rise in community spread of Covid-19 in the midwestern state to social gatherings like weddings, funerals and private parties. He said in-person education did not appear to be contributing to spread, which he attributed to mandated mask use in schools.

Minnesota also reported its highest daily total with 3,956 new cases, bringing the state's overall total to 164,865. It's the third day in a row the state has reached a daily high of new cases, according to the US state's dashboard. 

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 25 new deaths, with 2,555 total deaths since the pandemic began, and 9 days in a row of over 100 hospitalizations per day. The latest charts released by the state's health department shows a steady rise of hospitalizations. 

As the US continues to shatter daily case records, so do states across the nation: Colorado, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin are among those that set new daily records for infections on Thursday.

2 hr 49 min ago

Denmark announces new coronavirus restrictions amid mink-related outbreak

From CNN's James Frater

The Danish Government has announced new restrictions in seven municipalities after scientists there identified a mutated strain of coronavirus linked to the mink population.

According to the government, the mutated form of the virus has been passed back to humans.

Under the new restrictions, restaurants, cafes and pubs are to close from Saturday -- with an exception for food outlets selling takeaways. Indoor sporting venues -- including gyms --are also being shut, as well as cultural centers, including theaters, cinemas, museums, music venues and libraries.

The government has also announced it is shutting down public transport in the affected municipalities, with the exception of school buses.

The municipalities are Hjorring, Frederikshavn, Bronderslev, Jammerbugt, Thisted, Vesthimmerland and laeso.

The Danish Government is encouraging people in these regions to avoid travel outside their area, and to limit contact with others.

Under the new rules, public gatherings will be further restricted with gatherings of 500 people at seated events now cancelled. Gatherings of 50 people at sporting events or at children's activities is also cancelled.

Everyone living in the affected municipalities is encouraged to get tested while the new measures are in force. People with links to mink farm operations are being encouraged to be tested every 3-4 days.

2 hr 50 min ago

Statistically "worst day yet" for North Dakota during Covid-19 pandemic

From CNN’s Raja Razek

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said in a news conference, "today, statistically, marks the worst day yet for North Dakota during the pandemic."

"We've got a record number of cases, in terms of record number of daily cases, record number of total active cases, and record number of daily reported hospitalizations, and a record number of deaths, and our second highest positivity rate," he added. 

Thursday's 9,224 active cases record is the first time the US state surpassed a daily count of 9,000, he said. The 16.4 positivity over the last seven days and hospitalization of 231 people are also record highs, he added.

The Covid-19 risk level was raised in a number of North Dakota counties, according to Burgum. 

"At the point we are right now," he said, "no county in the state will have a designation lower than yellow," which approaches the lower end of the Covid-19 risk level. 

At the same press conference, the Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said that due to an increase in hospitalizations across the country, there is no additional staff to bring in. 

"The level of surge is constrained by the number of available health care workers," Jones said. 

Some hospital capacity constraints in the state are because of transfers in from Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana, according to Jones. 

Visibly emotional, Jones also discussed the strain being put on health systems, physicians, nurses and other hospital staff.

"For those of you who do not believe, go and talk to them. Ask them what it is like. Ask them about the impact it has on their family. Ask them about the impact it has on them as they treat patients with Covid and other citizens seeking care," Jones said. 

The North Dakota Department of Health reported Thursday 1,540 new COVID-19 cases and 29 coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 596 in the state. 

These numbers were released by the North Dakota Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN's database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project

3 hr 7 min ago

US hits another new high in daily coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Haley Brink

The United States has so far recorded 120,921 new Covid-19 cases for Thursday, the highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic again, according to Johns Hopkins University.

New cases are still being reported and the total tally for Thursday will continue to climb up through the night.

Thursday's number has already eclipsed Wednesday's new high of 102,831, which was the first time daily infections had surged past 100,000 in the US.

CNN is tracking Covid-19 cases in the US here:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
RELATED

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US