413 more die of the coronavirus in the UK as cases rise by nearly 25,000

A billboard with UK Government signage asks people to stay home in the Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford, London, as the four week national lockdown for England to combat the spread of Covid-19 continues. John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

24,957 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the UK, the government said Saturday, and 413 died of the virus, a toll which continues to rise.

10,274 patients have been admitted to hospital in the last 7 days, and 2,333 have died.

England entered a second national lockdown on Thursday, and passed the grim milestone of one million coronavirus cases on October 31.

The strict lockdown has shut pubs, restaurants and non-essential businesses, including hair salons and gyms. Schools, universities and playgrounds will stay open.

Earlier today, the UK banned travellers arriving from Denmark because after the country reported a widespread outbreak of a new variant of the virus which causes Covid-19 in mink farms.