413 more die of the coronavirus in the UK as cases rise by nearly 25,000

24,957 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the UK, the government said Saturday, and 413 died of the virus, a toll which continues to rise.
10,274 patients have been admitted to hospital in the last 7 days, and 2,333 have died.
England entered a second national lockdown on Thursday, and passed the grim milestone of one million coronavirus cases on October 31.
The strict lockdown has shut pubs, restaurants and non-essential businesses, including hair salons and gyms. Schools, universities and playgrounds will stay open.
Earlier today, the UK banned travellers arriving from Denmark because after the country reported a widespread outbreak of a new variant of the virus which causes Covid-19 in mink farms.