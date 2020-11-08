World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jenni Marsh, Joshua Berlinger and Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 2:55 p.m. ET, November 8, 2020
46 min ago

Tackling coronavirus in the US is the first item on Biden and Harris' agenda

From CNN's Maggie Fox

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take the stage at the Chase Center to address the nation on November 7, in Wilmington, Delaware.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take the stage at the Chase Center to address the nation on November 7, in Wilmington, Delaware. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Tackling the pandemic in the US is the first item on the Biden-Harris transition team’s website.

The US President-elect and Vice President-elect pledge to ensure free, reliable testing for all Americans, a better supply of personal protective equipment, clear and consistent guidance and a $25 billion vaccine manufacturing and distribution plan.

The Biden team also plans to appoint Harris to head a task force to tackle racial and ethnic disparities regarding the impact of the virus.

The team plans to draw up a “nationwide Pandemic Dashboard that Americans can check in real-time to help them gauge whether local transmission is actively occurring in their zip codes.”

The Biden team said their White House will “immediately restore our relationship with the World Health Organization, which — while not perfect — is essential to coordinating a global response during a pandemic."

The team also intends to restore the Obama-era White House National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, which was disbanded in 2018.

The website also promises a national mask mandate but says it will get there by working with governors and mayors and “by asking the American people to do what they do best: step up in a time of crisis.”

The Trump Administration invested heavily in vaccine development and promised any approved coronavirus vaccine would be provided free of cost to all Americans. But the White House also struggled to deploy enough tests and PPE to those that needed it.

The current administration has also publicly battled with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about coronavirus guidance. 

The US is approaching 10 million diagnosed coronavirus cases (the CDC says the majority of cases have gone undiagnosed) and a quarter of a million deaths. 

On Saturday, Johns Hopkins University reported 126,742 daily new coronavirus cases in the US, the highest single daily count reported since the pandemic began.

1 hr 26 min ago

Former US FDA commissioner says country needs to be more “aggressive” in Covid-19 response

From CNN's Leanna Faulk

Former US FDA commissioner, Scott Gottlieb
Former US FDA commissioner, Scott Gottlieb Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Trump administration needs a more aggressive strategy to battle coronavirus between now and January, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said Sunday. 

“We're past the election – I think they need to focus on what we can be doing nationally,” Gottlieb told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” 
“We've been sort of arguing politically over what I think is a false dichotomy, and that it's really a choice between lockdowns and no lockdowns and that's not the case.”

 Gottlieb said he did not think lockdowns were the only solution to control the virus. 

“We don't need to shut down the country, close businesses, tell people they need to stay at home, to get some measure of control over this virus,” he said.
“We're not going to get perfect control over this virus – it's a contagious virus. It's going to spread, but it doesn't need to spread at the levels and at the velocity that's going to start to press the healthcare system, which is what we're seeing. We're seeing that in Wisconsin now.”

Wisconsin health officials reported 7,065 confirmed cases on Saturday, the state Department of Health said. Another 45 deaths were reported on Saturday. On Friday, Wisconsin reported 12% of hospital beds available. 

Gottlieb also had some advice for President-elect Joe Biden on how to implement a strategy over the next few months. Gottlieb said Biden should be working with the National Governors Association to execute his plan nationally. 

“They can start working with the governors and try to formulate policy with the governors and try to create a more national strategy that way,” he said.
“If you're not going to have a federally led national strategy in the next couple of months, and it's going to be led at the state level, you at least want to coordinate across the different states so it starts to have the semblance of a more cohesive plan.”
1 hr 50 min ago

At least 50 million cases of Covid-19 recorded worldwide

From CNN's Simon Cullen in London

The total number of reported coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 50 million according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

At 11:50am ET on Sunday, the number of cases was 50,052,204.

The country with the highest number of infections remains the US, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and then France.

Globally, there have been 1,253,110 deaths from Covid-19, according to JHU, almost 20% of which occurred in the United States.

2 hr 14 min ago

EU hails success of cross-border Covid-19 contact tracing system

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

The European Commission has hailed the success of its cross-border Covid-19 contact tracing system.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Commission highlighted the work of Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia and Spain in using the system to ensure that “their contact and warning apps work across borders.”

As Europe continues to record significant coronavirus case numbers, there has been a push for greater cooperation between states regarding contact tracing.

The European Commission announced in a post on its website that it has “set up a new services to allow national apps to talk to each other across borders in Europe.”
According to the Commission “three national apps (Germany, Ireland, and Italy) were first linked on 19 October when the system came online” and there are plans for more apps to become interoperable in further rounds.

A map accompanying the tweet depicted the status of contact tracing systems in place throughout the EU.

When an app user logs that they have tested positive for Covid-19, their phone only sends the user’s anonymized ID to a central database and it is the phone itself that downloads the database and carries out contact matching.

Presently, only decentralized apps work across borders using the EU system.

The EU added that “citizens’ personal data are fully protected” when using the system and that information which is “only be stored in the gateway for a maximum period of 14 days” and is “is fully pseudonymized, encrypted and limited to the essential.”
4 hr 6 min ago

Remembrance commemorations pared back due to Covid restrictions

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Members of the British royal family and political figures, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, laid wreaths at the Cenotaph in central London on November 8.
Members of the British royal family and political figures, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, laid wreaths at the Cenotaph in central London on November 8. Getty Images

Members of the British royal family and political figures, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, laid wreaths at the war memorial in central London on Sunday as part of Remembrance Sunday commemorations, but the event was pared back this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The socially distanced wreath laying ceremony was preceded by a two-minute silence and was observed by the Queen watching overhead from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building. Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall observed the ceremony from separate balconies above.

This year members of the public were asked to watch the celebrations from home, and the London ceremony was restricted to invited guests only.

UK Minister for Defence Ben Wallace said the government had left the responsibility for local ceremonies to local councils but encouraged members of the public to show their respect in alternative ways this year. Wallace said it was important to “get the balance right” for this year’s commemorations as “some of our veterans are very elderly and indeed the very people we need to protect against this awful infection.”

The Royal British Legion echoed this call to members of the public telling them on Twitter to “join the nation in Remembrance and observe the two minute silence from your doorstep.”

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge were among the first to pay their respects to the lost soldiers, laying crimson poppy wreaths at the Cenotaph shortly after 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET). They were followed by Johnson, Opposition Leader Keir Starmer, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Minister for Defence Ben Wallace, and representatives from Commonwealth countries.

Remembrance Sunday has been observed in the UK and Commonwealth countries since the end of World War I in 1918.

7 hr 21 min ago

UK government U-turns over footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign for free school meals

From CNN’s Sarah Dean 

English striker Marcus Rashford takes part in a training session on the eve of a game on August 9.
English striker Marcus Rashford takes part in a training session on the eve of a game on August 9. Sascha Steinbach/AFP/Getty Images

The UK government has reversed its decision not to extend free school meals for low-income families over the Christmas holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, following a campaign by Manchester United and England soccer player Marcus Rashford.

The forward had called for the UK government to extend a scheme to provide 1.5 million children with food vouchers during holidays until Easter 2021 but the proposal was voted down by lawmakers in the House of Commons in October. 

The football star, who was recently awarded an MBE for his work tackling food poverty, promised to keep up the fight and urged politicians to unite behind the effort. 

The government has now announced a £170 million ($223 million) winter grant to support low-income families struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic in England following Rashford’s campaign. Covid-19 response support for the devolved nations -- Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales -- was previously announced.

The news came after Rashford spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday. The footballer on Twitter called it a “great conversation” and said “now is the time for collaboration.”

“The funding will be ring-fenced, with at least 80% earmarked to support with food and bills, and will cover the period to the end of March. Local Authorities will receive the funding at the beginning of December,” a government statement on Sunday said. 

The government announced the £170 million as part of a more than £400 million package to support low-income families, including £220 million for a holiday activities and food programme in England to cover Easter, Summer and Christmas in 2021 and an additional funding of £16 million for food distribution charities.

 

7 hr 42 min ago

Photos show a deserted Italy with new curfew regulations

From CNN's Julia Buckley

The Piazza Duomo in Milan is pictured almost deserted on November 6.
The Piazza Duomo in Milan is pictured almost deserted on November 6. Getty Images

With Covid-19 cases rising exponentially, on October 26, Italy issued a decree closing bars and restaurants at 6pm. And the annual slump in visitors has been joined by tourists swerving the country.

The drop in visitor numbers led to an unprecedented 10-day period where, before their closure, Italy's cultural attractions were offering pretty much private visits for tourists and locals alike.

On November 6, the restrictions were tightened once again. There is now a nationwide curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., shopping centers are closed at weekends, public transport is capped at 50% capacity and museums and galleries have now closed, too, hopefully to reopen December 3.

It means that some of Italy's most famous sites are almost deserted. And, unlike the spring lockdown, where residents were confined to their houses, for those outside the red zones this time they can enjoy their cities -- reclaim them, even -- by being outside.

Hotels treating their few customers like royalty, empty art galleries where solo guests stand nose-to-nose with Renaissance art; and some of Europe's most famous open spaces with just a handful of people in them. The Italy of November 2020 is unlike anything that has gone before in the age of mass tourism.

Read more here

9 hr 44 min ago

Covid-19 cases hit frightening new records all over the world

People wait in line at a Covid-19 testing center in Liverpool, England, on November 6, 2020.
People wait in line at a Covid-19 testing center in Liverpool, England, on November 6, 2020. Xinhua/Jon Super/Getty Images

This week saw a record number of Covid-19 cases in countries across the world as the number of people infected approached 50 million.

On Saturday the United States hit the higest daily number since the pandemic began, with 126,742 new cases. It was the fourth day this week that new infections totaled more than 100,000, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Across the Atlantic, the UK government said some 24,957 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country on Saturday and 413 died of the virus, a toll that continues to rise. On the same day Liverpool began mass testing the city's population of 500,000 people in a bid to control the virus.

France passed the grim milestone of 40,000 coronvirus deaths after 306 were registered in a 24-hour period were registered, said the French Public Health Agency on Saturday. This comes after France had two consecutive days of record new daily coronavirus cases, with more than 60,000 announced on Friday alone.

Austria reported a new daily record of 8,241 infections on Saturday, according to data on the country's interior ministry website. The landlocked European country entered its second national lockdown this week.

A number of countries banned travelers arriving from Denmark after a mutated strain of the coronavirus -- connected to the country's mink farms -- was detected. According to the Danish government, the mutated form of the virus has been passed back to humans.

Greece, Latvia and Germany all implemented lockdowns this week.

In Japan, the health ministry said 1,329 new cases were reported on Saturday, their highest daily infection toll since August 14 and the third consecutive day in four figures. At least three people died, bringing the nationwide death toll to 1,825.

10 hr 45 min ago

Britain's Queen Elizabeth seen in face mask for first time during public ceremony

From CNN's Max Foster and Zamira Rahim

Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony in Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.
Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony in Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has worn a mask for the first time while appearing in public during the pandemic.

The 94-year-old monarch wore the mask during a commemorative ceremony in London earlier this week.

The event was held at Westminster Abbey ahead of Remembrance Sunday on November 11, the day the UK pays tribute to those who lost their lives in war.

"The Queen marked the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey this week, in a personal tribute ahead of Remembrance Sunday," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The black mask, which was edged with white, is believed to have been made by Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal adviser and curator, who designs many of the monarch's outfits according to PA Media news agency.

Last week it emerged that Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in 2020, according to the BBC, citing palace sources.

Read more here