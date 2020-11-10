Coronavirus vaccine doses may be available by the end of November, says Fauci

If Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is authorized for emergency use, it’s “very likely” people will be receiving doses by the end of this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday.

Drugmaker Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be more than 90% effective, based on early data.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he’s certain Pfizer will apply for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine within the next week and a half or so.

“Which means if that goes along smoothly, that we may have doses that we're able to give to people by the end of November, the beginning of December, probably well into December,” he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Fauci said that all the safety and regulatory checks must be completed.

“But we would be giving vaccines to people very likely before the end of this year,” said Fauci. “That is good news.”

Fauci also said that the last time he spoke to President Donald Trump was when he was hospitalized with coronavirus in early October.

Trump was treated for coronavirus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center from October 2 to October 5. Fauci is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force but has said Trump has taken less interest in what he and other members of the Task Force have to say in recent weeks in favor of Dr. Scott Atlas, a more recent member of the group.