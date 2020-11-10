World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Zamira Rahim, Stephanie Halasz, Ben Westcott and Steve George, CNN

Updated 8:33 a.m. ET, November 10, 2020
15 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 36 min ago

Vaccine hesitancy could undermine Covid-19 response, British scientists say

From CNN's Zamira Rahim

People gather to protest against a coronavirus vaccine and restrictions on October 17 in London.
People gather to protest against a coronavirus vaccine and restrictions on October 17 in London. Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Misinformation, mistrust and public hesitancy to take a coronavirus vaccine could undermine the fight against Covid-19, British scientists said, warning that the UK may not meet the threshold of vaccine uptake to protect the community.

If a vaccine is released, 80% of the population will likely need to be vaccinated to offer widespread protection, according to a report published Tuesday by The British Academy and The Royal Society.

But it found that around 27% of people in Britain felt uncertain about receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, while 9% said they were "very unlikely" to be vaccinated.

The report urges the UK government to address public concerns over vaccine safety and efficacy. But in order to ensure such widespread uptake, scientists have urged the British government to tackle the public's concerns about vaccines.

"To achieve the estimated 80% of uptake of the vaccine required for community protection, we need a serious, well-funded and community-based public engagement strategy," said Professor Melinda Mills, the report's lead author.

"There needs to be a frank conversation with the public about just how long it will take and that things will not immediately go back to normal when vaccines arrive."

She added: "We must learn from lessons of history and move away from the one-way provision of information and instead generate an open dialogue that addresses misinformation and does not dismiss people’s real vaccine concerns and hesitancy."

2 hr 11 min ago

Some children in England have lost basic skills, like how to use a knife and fork, report finds

From Amy Cassidy in Glasgow

A classroom at Vaughan Primary School in London sits empty on May 12, as part of the Covid-19 mandatory lockdown.
A classroom at Vaughan Primary School in London sits empty on May 12, as part of the Covid-19 mandatory lockdown. James Veysey/Shutterstock

School closures and restrictions on movement have caused children in England without strong support structures to regress in key skill areas, including numeracy, reading and writing, and even how to use a knife and fork.

The findings were laid out in a report Tuesday by Ofsted, an education standards watchdog which monitors schools in England. Ofsted employees carried out the assessment by visiting more than 900 education and social care providers during September and October. 

Some children in the earliest years of education had to return to nappies despite having been potty-trained, according to the report, while many in the same age group also lost early progress with words and numbers.

"Among older children, inspectors heard that many now lack stamina in reading and writing; some have lost physical fitness; and others are showing signs of mental distress, manifesting in an increase in eating disorders and self-harm," the report added.

Chief Education Inspector Amanda Spielman said the decision to keep schools open during England’s second national lockdown in November was “very good news indeed."

"The impact of school closures in the summer will be felt for some time to come – and not just in terms of education, but in all the ways they impact on the lives of young people," Spielman added.

Despite educational institutions reopening this autumn, an increasing number of parents are choosing to homeschool. Teachers say parents are motivated by virus fears, as opposed to a commitment to delivering robust home education.

Ofsted said it was also concerned about a fall in referrals to social services, which raises alarm bells that abuse may be going undetected.

2 hr 23 min ago

"Lockdown" is Collins Dictionary's word of the year

From CNN's Zamira Rahim

A municipal worker disinfects the empty Monastiraki square in Athens, Greece, on November 7, the first day of a three-week lockdown.
A municipal worker disinfects the empty Monastiraki square in Athens, Greece, on November 7, the first day of a three-week lockdown. Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images

Collins Dictionary's word of the year is typically a sign of the times — previous winners include Gangnam Style (2012), photobomb (2014) and binge-watch (2015). But in 2020 the dictionary's pick is decidedly bleaker: "Lockdown."

Collins said it has registered over 250,000 usages of "lockdown" this year so far, compared to just 4,000 usages in 2019.

Collins selected the term from a longlist dominated by pandemic-related terms, including "coronavirus," "furlough" and "key worker."

According to Collins, the dominance of words linked to Covid-19 was "no surprise."

"Something that changed everyone’s lives so profoundly – leaving no country or continent untouched – was bound to have a significant impact on our language," a Collins spokesperson said.

"Our lexicographers chose ‘lockdown’ as Word of the Year because it is a unifying experience for billions of people across the world, who have had, collectively, to play their part in combating the spread of Covid-19."

On its website, Collins described lockdown as "the condition we’ve most dreaded in 2020 – a state of national stasis, where almost everything that constitutes normal public life is suspended."

3 hr 22 min ago

Australia records 3 days of no local infections for the first time since March

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

People shop at Bourke Street mall in Melbourne, Australia, on November 7.
People shop at Bourke Street mall in Melbourne, Australia, on November 7. Diego Fedele/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Australia has recorded three consecutive days of zero locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases for the first time since March.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter, while urging Australians to continue following safety measures and to not become complacent.

Australia has 27,678 total confirmed Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths from the virus, as of Monday.

3 hr 33 min ago

Covid-19 vaccine will not be mandatory in the UK

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in Pisa, Italy 

Piccadilly Circus on November 9, the start of the first full week of England's four-week lockdown.
Piccadilly Circus on November 9, the start of the first full week of England's four-week lockdown. Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images

A coronavirus vaccine, if successfully developed, will not be made mandatory in the United Kingdom, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC News on Tuesday.

Hancock's comments come a day after the Prime Minister’s spokesperson confirmed that 10 million doses of Pfizer’s candidate vaccine would be manufactured and made available to the UK by the end of 2020, if approved by regulators. The UK has procured 40 million doses of the candidate vaccine, the spokesperson said.

"We're not proposing to make this compulsory, not least because I think the vast majority of people are going to want to have it," Hancock said.

When asked if children will need to be vaccinated, Hancock said that the vaccine "is not for children” as they have a “very low susceptibility” to the virus. 

In a separate interview with Sky News, Hancock added that those "most vulnerable" will be prioritized, such as those who live or work in care homes and healthcare workers. 

"The faster we can protect those who are most at risk, the easier it will be to be able to have confidence, to be able to take the steps that will allow life to get back to normal," Hancock said.

4 hr 55 min ago

Chinese biotech firm Sinovac denies vaccine safety issues behind Brazil’s decision to halt trials

From CNN's Nectar Gan

A nurse shows a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil on August 08.
A nurse shows a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil on August 08. Silvio Avila/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese biotechnology firm Sinovac says that Brazil's decision to halt clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine CoronaVac is not due to the vaccine itself.

"We have communicated with our Brazilian partner, the Butantan Institute, and the head of the institute believes the incident has nothing to do with the vaccine," said the company in a statement on Tuesday, without giving a reason for the reported suspension.
"Sinovac will continue to communicate with the Brazilian side on this matter. Work-related to our clinical research in Brazil will continue to be carried out in strict accordance with GCP (Good Clinical Practice) requirements. We are confident in the safety of the vaccine."

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman read the company's statement to reporters when asked to comment on the development at the ministry's daily press briefing Tuesday.

The halted trials: Brazil's health regulator suspended clinical trials of CoronaVac following a "serious adverse event" involving a volunteer recipient on October 29, according to sources cited by CNN's affiliate, CNN Brasil.

The note from Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency did not elaborate on the specific nature of the event or where it took place, citing privacy concerns.

Race for a vaccine: Sinovac's Phase 3 trials began in late July, with an aim to recruit 130,000 volunteers. Phase 3 trials represent the final and most important testing stage before regulatory approval is sought.

This pause in testing marks a potential setback for one of China's leading vaccine candidates and comes as US drugmaker Pfizer said Monday that early data from its own coronavirus vaccine showed more than 90% effectiveness.

Read the full story:

Brazil suspends trials of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, citing 'serious adverse event'
RELATED

Brazil suspends trials of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, citing 'serious adverse event'

5 hr 9 min ago

Asian stocks and US futures are running out of steam

From CNN's Laura He and Jazmin Goodwin

Asian markets were muted in Tuesday trade, as investors weighed the effect that promising news about Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine could have on the post-pandemic global recovery. Tech stocks sputtered.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.4%, losing some of the momentum it had built earlier in the morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%, also paring earlier gains. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.2%. But China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.5%, pulling back from early gains.

On Monday, stocks soared as drugmaker Pfizer announced that an early look at data from its Covid-19 vaccine shows a 90% efficacy rate. Investors also reacted positively to greater political certainty following Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election.

"Investors have been patiently waiting for the news of any vaccine development breakthrough and last night this patience paid off," said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist for JP Morgan Asset Management.

Read more here:

Asian stocks and US futures are running out of steam
RELATED

Asian stocks and US futures are running out of steam

5 hr 29 min ago

US reports more than 119,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday

From CNN's Joe Sutton

People in vehicles wait in line at a Covid-19 drive-thru testing site in El Paso, Texas on November 9.
People in vehicles wait in line at a Covid-19 drive-thru testing site in El Paso, Texas on November 9. Joel Angel Juarez/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The United States reported 119,944 new Covid-19 cases and 472 deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of reported cases in the US stands at 10,110,552 and at least 238,251 people have died.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Surging cases: On Monday, the US passed 10 million total cases. The most recent 1 million infections happened faster than any previous million -- in just 10 days.

The virus is now spreading exponentially in all regions of the country. As of Monday, 43 states reported at least 10% more new Covid-19 cases compared to last week, according to Johns Hopkins.

And the rate of new infections is far outpacing the rate of testing.

Read more on the outbreak in the US:

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in more than 40 states
RELATED

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in more than 40 states

 

6 hr 52 min ago

Coronavirus vaccine doses may be available by the end of November, says Fauci

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

If Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is authorized for emergency use, it’s “very likely” people will be receiving doses by the end of this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday. 

Drugmaker Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be more than 90% effective, based on early data. 

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he’s certain Pfizer will apply for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine within the next week and a half or so.

“Which means if that goes along smoothly, that we may have doses that we're able to give to people by the end of November, the beginning of December, probably well into December,” he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

 Fauci said that all the safety and regulatory checks must be completed.

“But we would be giving vaccines to people very likely before the end of this year,” said Fauci. “That is good news.”

Fauci also said that the last time he spoke to President Donald Trump was when he was hospitalized with coronavirus in early October.

Trump was treated for coronavirus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center from October 2 to October 5. Fauci is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force but has said Trump has taken less interest in what he and other members of the Task Force have to say in recent weeks in favor of Dr. Scott Atlas, a more recent member of the group.