By Joshua Berlinger, Jenni Marsh, Nectar Gan, Stephanie Halasz, Kara Fox and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 12:12 p.m. ET, November 11, 2020
9 min ago

The UK, Italy and Portugal mark grim milestones

From CNN’s Nicola Ruotolo in Rome and Vasco Cotovio in London

Medical workers at a triage check point that was set up to ease the pressure on hospital emergency wards, following a surge in Covid-19 case numbers, in Milan, on Tuesday, November 10. Antonio Calanni/AP
Medical workers at a triage check point that was set up to ease the pressure on hospital emergency wards, following a surge in Covid-19 case numbers, in Milan, on Tuesday, November 10. Antonio Calanni/AP

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 50,000 deaths from Covid-19, with the British government reporting an additional 595 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The official total death toll in the UK now stands at 50,365.

The country reached the grim milestone as England, where most deaths were reported, completed the first of four weeks of a national lockdown, which came into effect last Thursday.

British authorities also reported 22,950 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, which bring the total number of cases in the UK to 1,256,725.

In Italy more than one million Covid-19 cases have now been recorded, with 32,961 new cases reported on Wednesday.

The total number of cases stands at 1,028,424 according to the Italian ministry of health. 

The country also recorded its highest daily death toll since April today, saying that 623 people had died.

Health authorities in Portugal marked the worst daily increase in its death toll since the pandemic began, with 82 Covid-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours,

There have been 3,103 fatalities in the country in total, according to the Portuguese Health Directorate. And the second wave is showing no current signs of slowing down, with 4,935 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Portugal introduced a two-week state of emergency on Monday in 121 municipalities which are mostly concentrated around the country's two largest cities, Lisbon and Porto.

In those areas, it's now compulsory to wear a face mask in public, including outside spaces if social distancing is impossible to maintain. A weekday curfew from 11pm and 5am local time is also now in force, with a 1pm-5am curfew in effect on the weekend.

The government said it doesn’t rule out stricter restrictions -- such as closing roads and railways -- if the situation does not improve.

23 min ago

"Vaccination is not going to be a fairytale ending," says former CDC director

From CNN's Andrea Diaz

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during an interview on November 11. CNN
Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during an interview on November 11. CNN

Even with a vaccine in sight, we're still going to be dealing with Covid-19 through most or all of 2021 and "quite possibly beyond that," the former director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN Wednesday.

Dr. Tom Frieden, now CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, said that older people and those with underlying health conditions will continue to be at higher risk for severe illness or death from Covid-19, even if a highly effective vaccine comes available soon.

"I think it would be a misguided approach to think 'Well, if we just vaccinate those folks, we'll be OK' because roughly 40 to 50% of all adults in the United States have some underlying condition that puts them at an increased risk and it's somewhat unpredictable who is going to get particularly, ill," Frieden said.
"So, a vaccine is really important, and the news is very encouraging. But vaccination is not going to be a fairytale ending to the pandemic." 

However, Frieden said the pandemic plan from President-elect Joe Biden's team is encouraging.

"The President-elect is clear about three things that we've been lacking so far in this response," said Frieden. "First, base it in science, second, communicate clearly openly, honestly, and third, make sure that we have an approach that is organized, so that it's clear who's in charge, what the role of different parts of government is and how we can minimize deaths while also minimizing harm to education to our societal and economic progress."

 

58 min ago

UK standards won’t be lowered in race for vaccine, says England's deputy chief medical officer

From Samantha Tapfumaneyi in London

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam speaks during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic inside 10 Downing Street on November 9, 2020. Tolga Akmen/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam speaks during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic inside 10 Downing Street on November 9, 2020. Tolga Akmen/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, has said despite there being an acceleration on a potential Covid-19 vaccine “standards are no lower just because this is a public health emergency,” during a Downing Street news conference on Wednesday.

Van-Tam also said he believes people should not be able to skip the queue for any potential vaccine by paying for it privately. “I don't know of any plans from any manufacturers, and certainly don't have any inkling that we would contemplate that kind of arrangement for the UK. Of course, that is a ministerial decision. It is not a clinicians' decision,” he added.

Van-Tam said he has urged his 78-year-old mother to take a coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is available.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said phase one of the UK government’s vaccine program is protecting the most vulnerable and the top of the list would be “care home residences and people who work in care homes. This reflects the devastating impact of Covid-19 in our care homes.”

Following care home residence and carers, those who are age 50 and above will be prioritized.

1 hr 21 min ago

Overcrowded Italian hospital treats patients in their cars

From CNN's Livia Borghese in Rome

People with suspected cases of Covid-19 are treated in their cars at Cotugno hospital in Naples, Italy, on November 7. IPA/Sipa
People with suspected cases of Covid-19 are treated in their cars at Cotugno hospital in Naples, Italy, on November 7. IPA/Sipa

People with suspected cases of coronavirus were treated with emergency oxygen inside their cars while waiting to be admitted into an overcrowded hospital in the southern Italian city of Naples over the weekend.

A row of vehicles outside the Cotugno hospital proved a particularly distressing sight for people who had rushed to the hospital on Saturday and Sunday displaying symptoms of the virus.

Marta Cattaneo, spokesperson for the Cotungo hospital told CNN that the lines were nearly “back to normal” on Wednesday. She added that the hospital’s coronavirus unit, which comprises of 290 beds, including 28 for intensive care and 56 for sub-intensive care patients, remained completely full.

Maurizio Di Mauro, the hospital’s director attributed the long lines outside the hospital over the weekend to the fact that people can’t access their general doctors during that time and that a rise in cases across the country had instilled a certain amount of fear in the general population.

“People are scared,” he said. "At the first cough they rush to the hospital, especially over the weekend when they feel lonelier and their GPs are not available.”

Last Wednesday, facing a surge of infections across the country, Italy's government announced that four regions would become coronavirus "red zones," areas where the harshest restrictive measures would be enacted. In those regions, people may only leave home for necessities, health or work.

Seven other regions were also designated "orange zones," banning people from leaving their towns except for work or health reasons. In those area, bars and restaurants have been closed except for delivery and takeout.

The region of Campania, where Naples is located, has been given the less-restrictive designation of “yellow zone."

But in order to fully counter a spike in infections, Di Mauro said that nationwide restrictions should be applied.

“It’s the only way not to vanish the incredible effort that the health workers are doing,” he said.

1 hr 38 min ago

Pfizer's CEO sold US $5.6 million in stock the day he announced promising vaccine news

From CNN’s Paul R. La Monica

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla 
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla  Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla filed to sell millions of dollars of his company's stock Monday -- the day the pharmaceutical giant announced positive data about its coronavirus vaccine. 

The company's shares soared after Pfizer and German lab BioNTech said early data suggests the vaccine could be more than 90% effective.

The transaction was part of a regularly scheduled plan set up by Bourla to periodically sell some of his Pfizer shares.

Bourla sold 132,508 Pfizer shares at a price of $41.94, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That works out to proceeds of nearly $5.6 million. 

A Pfizer spokeswoman said in an email to CNN Business that the sale took place because Pfizer shares hit a predetermined price as part of a plan authorized by Bourla on August 19. 

When asked if Pfizer and Bourla thought to cancel the stock sale due to the perception that Bourla might be cashing in on good news, the spokeswoman said that "these are predetermined plans managed through a third-party stock administrator."

Many executives sell stock at predetermined intervals to diversify their portfolios. But they can delay the sales to avoid appearances of capitalizing on one-off events that can boost company's shares.

Bourla told CNN's Sanjay Gupta that he learned of the trial's results Sunday, a day before they were made public.

Shares of Pfizer surged nearly 8% Monday and were flat Tuesday.

BioNTech's stock has rallied even more sharply, rising 15% Monday and another 8% Tuesday. Pfizer's stock fell 1% Wednesday.

1 hr 58 min ago

Russia says early data shows its Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine 92% effective

From CNN’s Zahra Ullah in Moscow & CNN Health's Jamie Gumbrecht in Atlanta 

A nurse inoculates a volunteer with Russia's new coronavirus vaccine in a post-registration trials at a Moscow clinic on September 10. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images
A nurse inoculates a volunteer with Russia's new coronavirus vaccine in a post-registration trials at a Moscow clinic on September 10. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said Wednesday that early analysis of data from its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine suggests it is 92% effective.

The interim analysis came after 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases among Phase 3 trial participants who received the vaccine or a placebo, according to a press release from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). 

The RDIF, which funded vaccine production and is responsible for selling it globally, said more than 20,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine as part of the Phase 3 trial, and 16,000 participants have received the second dose. 

Russia's announcement follows Pfizer and BioNTech’s announcement on Monday that their Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective. However, Pfizer’s interim analysis was based on more than 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among trial participants. Pfizer said Monday it had enrolled 43,538 participants in its Phase 3 trial and 38,955 volunteers have received a second dose. The vaccines are different; while Pfizer’s is based on a messenger RNA platform, Russia’s is based on an inactivated adenoviral vector. 

According to RDIF’s news release, no unexpected adverse events were identified during the Phase 3 trial. Some who received the Russian vaccine had short-term minor adverse events such as pain at the injection site, flu-like syndrome including fever, weakness, fatigue and headaches. 

The Russian Phase 3 trial will continue for six more months and data from the trial will be published in an international medical journal following a peer review, RDIF said in a statement. 

The RDIF told CNN that Russia will publish clinical trial protocol for Sputnik-V in November and the next interim analysis will be at 39 coronavirus cases. 

Separate from the ongoing Phase 3 trials, in September the vaccine was first administered to a group of volunteers from the “red zones” of Russian hospitals. Ten-thousand vaccinated volunteers, including medics and other high-risk groups, were observed, RDIF said, and “confirmed the vaccine’s efficacy rate of over 90 percent.” 

Russia drew criticism when it announced the world's first approved coronavirus vaccine for public use in August -- even before crucial Phase 3 trials had been completed.  

Results from the first human tests of Sputnik V were published in The Lancet in September. Only 76 people were involved in the trial -- too few to determine if the Russian vaccine was safe and effective. But the peer-reviewed report said there were only mild adverse effects reported and the vaccine triggered an immune response in trial participants. 

2 hr 9 min ago

Real-life Romeo serenades his hospitalized wife

From CNN's Hada Messia and Lianne Kolirin

Stefano Bozzini, 81, serenades Carla Sacchi, his wife of 47 years, from beneath her hospital window in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Covid-19 restrictions prevented him from visiting her. From Valerio Marangon/Facebook
Stefano Bozzini, 81, serenades Carla Sacchi, his wife of 47 years, from beneath her hospital window in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Covid-19 restrictions prevented him from visiting her. From Valerio Marangon/Facebook

Stefano Bozzini, 81, couldn’t visit his wife in the hospital due to coronavirus restrictions. But instead of just heading home, he grabbed his accordion instead.

Wearing a red sweater, navy pants, a feathered hat and a mask, Bozzini serenaded Carla Sacchi, his wife of 47 years, with a medley of love songs from the street below.

Bozzini opened his performance with Engelbert Humperdinck's "Spanish Eyes" before moving onto a selection of his wife’s favorites as she watched on from the first floor of the hospital in Castel San Giovanni, a town in Italy’s northern Emilia-Romagna region.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, Bozzini is a retired member of the Italian army’s Alpini mountain infantry, whose unit nicknamed him “Gianni Morandi of the Alpines" after the famed Italian singer.

The uplifting moment has gone viral in Italy, with Bozzini’s daughter writing on Facebook: “That is my daddy... the one and only.”

Read the full story here.

3 hr 31 min ago

EU following mink farm Covid-19 outbreak reports "extremely closely"

From CNN's James Frater in London and Sharon Braithwaite in Pisa

Stella Kyriakides, European commissioner for health and food safety, speaks at a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, on November 11. Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Stella Kyriakides, European commissioner for health and food safety, speaks at a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, on November 11. Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The European Union is following reports of coronavirus outbreaks in mink farms "extremely closely," Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said Wednesday during a press conference.

Last week, the Danish government ordered a cull of its entire mink population due to concerns about a virus mutation that had arisen in infected mink.

On Tuesday, it backtracked on the order, after realizing it had no legal authority to mandate the killing of mink on farms unaffected by coronavirus. It will now merely "recommend" that farmers kill all mink, according to an email sent to breeders Tuesday morning. New legislation is being put to parliament to legally mandate a cull. It normally takes 30 days to pass new legislation.

“We’re very aware of the situation of the mink farms in Denmark, it's a situation that as the Commission and with the ECDC (the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) we are following very carefully. I would also say that infection in mink has been reported in other member states, and in other third countries," Kyriakides said. 

"Of course, the measures taken in Denmark are national competence, but I would like to tell you that we are expecting a risk assessment from the ECDC in the coming days, so we'll be able to have more details on that, but we are following the situation extremely closely," she added. 

Read more about the Danish mink farms here.

4 hr 5 min ago

US nursing homes still have dangerously long waits for virus test results

By Rachana Pradhan, Jordan Rau and Lauren Weber, Kaiser Health News

Nursing homes in the United States are still taking days to get back Covid-19 test results as many shun the Trump administration's central strategy to limit the spread of the virus among old and sick Americans.

In late summer, federal officials began distributing to nursing homes millions of point-of-care antigen tests, which can be given on-site and report the presence or absence of the virus within minutes. By January, the Department of Health and Human Services is slated to send roughly 23 million rapid tests.

But as of October 25, 38% of the nation's roughly 15,000 nursing homes have yet to use a point-of-care test, a KHN analysis of nursing home records shows.

The numbers suggest a basic disagreement among the Trump administration, state health officials and nursing home administrators over the best way to test this population and how to strike the right balance between speed and accuracy. Many nursing homes still primarily send samples out to laboratories, using a type of test that's considered more reliable but can take days to deliver results.

As a result, in 29% of the approximately 13,000 facilities that provided their testing speed to the government, results for residents took an average of three days or more, the analysis found. Just 17% of nursing homes reported their average turnaround time was less than a day, and the remainder tended to get results in one or two days. Wait times for test results of staff members were similar.

Read the full story here.