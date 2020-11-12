WHO chief warns against pinning all hope on Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN's Simon Cullen
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned against pinning all hope on a Covid-19 vaccine, saying people need to remain vigilant and take precautions against coronavirus.
We may be tired of Covid-19 but it is not tired of us,” Tedros told the Paris Peace Forum on Thursday.
“European countries are struggling but the virus has not changed significantly, nor the measures to stop it.
“A vaccine is needed urgently, but we cannot wait for a vaccine and put all our eggs in one basket.”
Many countries in Europe are under lockdown conditions amid a second wave of infections. Several governments have warned that health systems will be overwhelmed if the number of new infections is not brought under control soon.
Pfizer said Monday that its vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective, according to early results -- news which was met with relief globally.
But while Pfizer's news appears promising, significant logistical challenges remain in terms of distributing a potential vaccine.
50 min ago
Head of US federal vaccine group says FDA might not make a decision on Covid-19 vaccine until Christmas
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen
The US Food and Drug Administration might not complete its review of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine until Christmas, according to the head of the federal network coordinating Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials.
Pfizer announced Monday that early data shows its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
The drug giant says it could apply to the FDA for emergency use authorization soon after safety data on the vaccine is gathered next week.
Dr. Larry Corey, who runs the Covid-19 Prevention Network, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health, said he thought it would then take several weeks for the FDA to finish reviewing the vaccine’s safety and efficacy data, as well as information about its manufacturing.
“I want to set the expectation that this is a big decision,” said Corey.
Alex Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, has said the process of getting FDA authorization will take several weeks, while Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinations will likely start a bit before Christmas.
Corey pointed out that it took more than four weeks for the FDA to consider an application by Eli Lilly and Co for its antibody therapy. Lilly applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization on October 7 and received it on November 9.
“You can look at that timing as a marker,” Corey said. “There’s a lot of data to review.”
Corey believes it will take about 10 days for the FDA to review Pfizer’s clinical trial data. The agency also needs to review Pfizer’s manufacturing data.
“I’m not sure how long that review will take, but it could be two weeks. I think that’s reasonable,” Corey said.
If approved, Pfizer’s vaccine would first be given to priority groups such as health care workers, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 complications.
Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that the US "likely will be able to start dispensing vaccines in December.”
He also told Australia’s ABC network that “vaccinations will start in December, very likely some time a bit before the Christmas holidays.”
Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which created the Covid-19 Prevention Network last summer.
Azar said Monday that the process of getting authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine would be “in the several week time period.”
1 hr 29 min ago
Britain's Boris Johnson has mismanaged Covid, Brexit and the economy. Now his inner circle is falling out
Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee
The UK is deep in its second wave of Covid-19 at the same time as Brexit enters its final act. This might seem enough to keep its leadership occupied.
But the government of Boris Johnson is now engulfed in a political power struggle that is very publicly playing out on the newspaper front pages -- and could, some Conservatives hope, signal a shift in influence on the Prime Minister.
The political storm surrounding Johnson and his team of advisers broke on the same day that the UK's coronavirus death toll passed the eyewatering 50,000 figure.
Germany's Lufthansa airline runs trial flight with rapid virus tests
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin
Germany's largest airline Lufthansa has completed its first test flight where all passengers returned negative Covid-19 results using a rapid antigen test.
The flight was from Munich to Hamburg, the airline said in a statement published Thursday. A second test flight is planned to take passengers from Hamburg to Munich.
"With our test strategy, we are pursuing the goal of using the data obtained to gain important insights into the use of rapid tests,” said Christina Foerster, Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility. “Successful testing of entire flights can be the key to revitalizing international air traffic.”
The rapid antigen tests do not detect the Covid-19 pathogen, but can detect proteins associated with it.
Lufthansa said that customers receive their test results within 30 to 60 minutes of being tested.
The airline said that only if the results are negative will a passenger's boarding pass be activated and access to the gate granted.
Passengers not wanting to be tested will be transferred to an alternative flight, the statement added.
1 hr 8 min ago
Slovakia extends state of emergency until end of 2020
From CNN's Amy Cassidy
Slovakia will extend its state of emergency until the end of December, Justice Minister Maria Kolikova announced Wednesday, allowing the government to continue with coronavirus restrictions.
The state of emergency was first declared on October 1 and was due to expire on November 14. After it was announced, a national curfew came into force on October 24, barring people from leaving their houses during the day without a negative coronavirus test except in certain circumstances.
People can leave their homes freely between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m.
Slovakia has also banned gatherings of more than six people since October 13, and indoor bars and restaurants, as well as gyms, cinemas and theatres, are closed.
The country has battled a surge in coronavirus cases since September.
It has registered 464 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 50 were recorded in the past 24 hours.
In the same window of time Slovakia registered 2,591 new cases and conducted 12,584 tests.
Slovakia has now registered 81,772 cases in total, according to official health data.
2 hr 22 min ago
How to decline Thanksgiving in the name of Covid
From CNN's Matt Villano
Thanksgiving has always been a big deal for Sara Wellensiek and her family.
Every year, the Phoenix blogger, her husband and their three boys fly to Nebraska to spend the week seeing loved ones. They go to a University of Nebraska Cornhuskers football game. They eat pumpkin spice treats. They spend the actual holiday with relatives. Then they come back to Arizona and have another celebration at home.
This year, however, the family will see almost nobody. Because they're not even planning to leave the house.
The reason for this change in plans: the Covid-19 pandemic. Like many people, Wellensiek said she doesn't want to risk getting the virus or giving it to people she loves. She also doesn't want to contribute to another spike of cases in her community.
NYC may close schools again as infection rate reaches worrying levels
New York City's schools may reclose as its infection rate surges once again.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that if the city's seven-day average positive test rate exceeds 3%, schools will return to remote learning.
The seven-day average Wednesday stood at 2.52%, according to de Blasio.
The mayor said that 817 new infections had been reported and 94 people had been hospitalized with Covid-19 on Wednesday.
"This is our LAST chance to stop a second wave," de Blasio wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. "We can do it, but we have to act NOW."
The New York City public school system is the largest school district in the US and consists of 1,600 public schools.
In-person learning only resumed in the city from September 21 and the reopening had largely been hailed as a success.
3 hr 9 min ago
Sinovac vaccine trial resumes in Brazil
From CNN's Beijing bureau and Shasta Darlington in Sao Paulo
A Phase 3 clinical trial of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine has resumed in Brazil after it was briefly halted following a “serious adverse event."
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that it was encouraged to hear the trial had resumed.
"We are pleased to see the resumption of Phase III clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil. In vaccine research and development, China attaches great importance to safety and effectiveness and strictly follows international norms and relevant laws and regulations," Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesperson, said Thursday. Wenbin added: "Chinese companies are making every effort to promote vaccine research and development in strict accordance with scientific laws and regulatory requirements." "China and Brazil have carried out good cooperation in the fight against the pandemic."
Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) suspended the trial on Monday after the event on October 29.
According to a police report, a volunteer in the study died by suicide, CNN confirmed Tuesday, resulting in an investigation into the cause of death and a pending toxicology report.
Dimas Covas, director of Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute, said Tuesday that the event was not related to the trial of the Chinese developed vaccine.
On Wednesday, Sinovac said in a statement: "We have learned that Anvisa failed to receive the data sent by Butantan Institute in time, and it urgently suspended the clinical study on November 9."
"[The] Butantan Institute communicated with Anvisa on November 10, and the report from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) was submitted to Anvisa on the same day. After evaluating the new data, Anvisa made a very timely decision to resume the clinical research."
Sinovac is also conducting Phase 3 trials in Indonesia and Turkey.
3 hr 30 min ago
At least five virus outbreaks in New Jersey are linked to Halloween parties, health officials say
From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski and Sheena Jones
At least five Covid-19 outbreaks in New Jersey are linked to Halloween parties, the US state's Department of Health spokeswoman Donna Leusner told CNN.
Leusner said the outbreaks include 70 cases from Halloween parties and other gatherings among students, quoting New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.
"According to Commissioner Persichilli, all social gatherings outside of immediate family are a concern. If you let your guard down, you could be exposed and not even know it if someone is asymptomatic," Leusner added.
"For example, we know of 10 outbreaks among hockey teams. Since the second week of November, we know of five outbreaks totaling 70 cases from Halloween parties and other social gatherings among students."
