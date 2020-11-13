Germany will not ease Covid-19 restrictions despite "flattening" rate

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves with spokesmen Steffen Seibert after a news conference in Berlin, on November 2. Kay Nietfeld/dpa/AP

Germany is “not yet in the position” to ease Covid-19 restrictions, Steffen Seibert, a spokesperson for Angela Merkel's government, said Friday.

The country's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said Thursday that Germany's Covid-19 infection rate was "flattening," and expressed "cautious optimism."

But Seibert told journalists at government press conference that Germany ''cannot talk about a turnaround in coronavirus infections.''

The number of daily cases in Germany on Friday hit a new record of 23,542, around 1,700 more infections than on Thursday.

According to RKI, Germany's total case tally now stands at 751,095. On Thursday, the number of Covid-19 patients admitted to German ICUs reached an all-time high, according to the Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine.

The country has been in partial lockdown since November 2. Merkel is expected to meet with the country's state leaders on Monday to review the lockdown but Seibert said "no easing of restrictions" was expected.