British prime minister is self-isolating after Covid-19 exposure
From CNN's Radina Gigova and Max Foster
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, a Downing Street spokesperson said Sunday.
"The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19," the spokesperson said.
"The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating," the spokesperson added. "He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic."
"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19," the spokesperson said.
Johnson met with a small group of MPs in No. 10 on Thursday morning, including Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield, Downing Street said. Anderson subsequently developed Covid-19 symptoms and has now tested positive.
5 hr 16 min ago
States enact more Covid-19 rules as the US hits 11 million cases
From CNN's Holly Yan, Madeline Holcombe and Dakin Andone
The United States surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as states across the country moved to enact restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
At least 45 states have reported more new infections this past week compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University.
"We have this firestorm of coronavirus all across the country," emergency medicine physician Dr. Leana Wen said. "It's not one or two hotspots, the entire country is a hotspot of coronavirus infection."
Even Wyoming is getting hit hard. On Saturday, the state set new records for Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths, with 202 hospitalizations and 17 new deaths reported in one day.
"We are today in a more dangerous position than we were in March, when our first stay-at-home order was issued," Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news conference. Most of the measures go into effect Monday at midnight and extend through December 14. "The time has come to reinstate some of the restrictions on activities statewide to preserve our well-being and to save lives," he said.
What the restrictions mean: Indoor social gatherings with people from outside the home are prohibited, unless participants quarantine for 14 days prior, or quarantine for seven days before the gathering and receive a negative Covid-19 test result no more than 48 hours prior. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people.
Restaurants and bars will be limited to outdoors with capacity limits and to-go service, Inslee said. In-store retail stores, including grocery stores, are limited to 25% capacity.
Religious services will also be limited to 25% of indoor capacity or 200 people, whichever is less, Inslee said. Performances by choirs, bands and ensembles are also prohibited. The order allows for solo performances, but Inslee said it's "too risky" for indoor choirs.
Additionally, indoor service at gyms will be prohibited, along with bowling alleys, museums and movie theaters, among others businesses.
The new restrictions will not impact childcare and K-12 schools, Inslee said. School districts that are currently holding in-person learning do not need to close, unless local officials make that determination.
Rising cases: The new restrictions are a reflection of the drastic rise in cases seen not only in Washington state but across the country. And they further underscore the threat of the ongoing fall surge many states are struggling to control.
As of Sunday night, the state had more than 130,000 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 2,500 people have died.