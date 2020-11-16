British prime minister is self-isolating after Covid-19 exposure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street on November 10 in London, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, a Downing Street spokesperson said Sunday.

"The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19," the spokesperson said.

"The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating," the spokesperson added. "He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic."

"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19," the spokesperson said.

Johnson met with a small group of MPs in No. 10 on Thursday morning, including Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield, Downing Street said. Anderson subsequently developed Covid-19 symptoms and has now tested positive.