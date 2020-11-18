Dido Harding, head of the NHS Test and Trace program, is seen walking in London on November 9. Tolga Akmen,AFP/Getty Images

The head of the UK government's 'Test and Trace' program has been told to self isolate by the app that she is responsible for.

Dido Harding tweeted a screenshot of the notification on Wednesday, adding: "Nothing like personal experience of your own products ....got this overnight. Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead,"

Harding will be in self-isolation until 26th November. She follows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is also self-isolating after getting the same message.

The app has a notification feature which alerts the user if s/he's been near another app user who tests positive for coronavirus, if the user's local area (postcode district) has a changed risk status, or if the user has visited a venue which later reports an outbreak while s/he was there, the UK government says on its website.

People in England and Wales were encouraged to download the NHS COVID-19 app when it was launched. There were teething issues with the app, which included it failing to alert people to their need to self isolate.