Tokyo is raising its Covid-19 alert to level 4, the highest of the four-tier alert system, officials in the Japanese capital announced on Thursday.

"New infections and intractable cases are increasing rapidly and we are at the phase of rapid infection expansion," Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said during a meeting with medical experts.

Koike urged the public and business owners to follow prevention measures such as wearing masks, social distancing, air ventilation, and minimizing dining in groups as the holiday season approaches.

Dr. Norio Ohmagari, chairman of the city's expert monitoring meeting, said infections are rising in all age groups including the elderly, who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

"New infections in the past week went over 2,000. If this pace continues, the daily infections might increase to over 1,000 per day," Ohmagari warned.

Tokyo confirmed 493 new infections Wednesday, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.