How the race for a coronavirus vaccine could impact the future of all vaccines

The race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine could leave a lasting impact on how vaccines are developed in the future — and one way is by showing how mRNA technologies can be used, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a Johns Hopkins University symposium on Friday morning.
Both Pfizer's and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidates are mRNA vaccines.
"When we made the decision to make mRNA — one of our first priorities for this — there was a lot of concern and skepticism and maybe even criticism by people saying well this is an unproven platform," Fauci said. But the technology worked.
Now it appears mRNA technologies "are here to stay," Fauci said. "Certainly mRNA is because we had not only one but two — and that's really great."