Japan's coronavirus cases hit record for the fourth day

From Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo and Isaac Yee in Hong Kong

Japan's daily coronavirus infections hit a record high for the fourth day in a row, with 2,508 cases recorded on Saturday, according to the Japanese Health Ministry.

The spike brings the nationwide caseload to 130,891. The country also saw 11 virus-related fatalities on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,987.

Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga said Friday the government's travel and dining promotion program will be halted in coronavirus hotspots to curb further infections.

"In the areas where the infection increase reaches a certain level, we will take stronger prevention measures in coordination with prefectural governors,” Suga said. The areas and date of the temporary cancellation are to be determined next week.

On Saturday, Japan’s capital Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily infections with 539 cases. Osaka, the country's second largest city, also reported a record high of 415 new cases.