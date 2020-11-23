Lockdown looms for Luxembourg after tiny nation reports 1,000 new cases

Luxembourg, one of Europe's smallest nations, is set to enter lockdown after being hit hard by Covid-19.

The country reported over 1,000 new cases this weekend and still has the worst rate of infections per population in Europe. Six deaths were reported over the weekend.

Local media is reporting that the proposed measures are:

Existing curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time will be extended

Lockdown will be three weeks, but could be extended

Closure of bars, restaurants, cinemas and fitness centers

Shops, museums and art galleries remain open

The aim is to get below 500 new cases per day in order for the healthcare system to be in a better position.