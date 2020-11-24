South Korea reported 349 new coronavirus cases for Monday, bringing the nation’s total to 31,353, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Among the new cases, 320 were locally transmitted. The country's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 510, after one new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.
The country's capital Seoul reported 133 cases for Monday -- all but one locally transmitted -- bringing its total caseload to 7,758, according to KDCA.
The city has identified several clusters, with dozens of cases linked to a sauna, high school, church and private institute, according to KCDA.
Restrictions tightened: On Monday, South Korea declared an “emergency period” in Seoul until the end of the year due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.
Under the announcement, public transportation is reduced by 20% after 10 p.m. and gatherings of more than 10 people are banned until further notice.
17 min ago
ICU admissions in Germany reach highest level during the pandemic
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin
There are 3,742 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) in German hospitals as of Monday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI).
Around 57% of the ICU patients need ventilation, data from DIVI showed.
When taking into account patients admitted to ICU for other diseases, around 21,333 of the ICU beds in the country are currently occupied, leaving 6,616 beds vacant.
On Tuesday, Germany reported 13,554 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours -- 865 fewer than a week ago, according to the country's infectious disease agency, the Robert Koch Institute.
The country's total caseload now stands at 942,687.
In addition, 249 new virus-related fatalities were reported Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 14,361.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to discuss further measures to curb the spread of the virus in a meeting Wednesday with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states.
50 min ago
Germany's state leaders agree on a plan to limit Christmas and New Year's celebrations
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz
Germany’s state premiers have agreed on a draft proposal to curb Christmas and New Year’s celebrations ahead of a crucial meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Wednesday, according to CNN affiliate n-tv.
The proposal includes the suggestion that up to 10 people can celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve together -- though children up to the age of 14 are excluded, n-tv reported. The proposed measures will be effective from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.
The state premiers are also set to ban fireworks in popular public areas on New Year’s Eve to avoid large crowds forming, according to n-tv.
1 hr 23 min ago
Qantas boss says passengers will need to be vaccinated for international flights
The airline's CEO Alan Joyce said in an interview with CNN affiliate Nine News on Monday that the move would be a "necessity" when coronavirus vaccines are readily available.
Joyce said the airline was looking at changing its terms and conditions to "ask people to have a vaccination before they get on the aircraft."
"Whether you need that domestically, we will have to see what happens with Covid-19 in the market. But certainly, for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country, we think that's a necessity," the Qantas chief said.
While Qantas is the first airline to indicate that Covid-19 vaccinations would be a must before travel, others could soon follow suit.
"I think it will be a common theme, talking to my colleagues in other airlines across the world," Joyce said.
A spokesperson for AirAsia told CNN Travel on Tuesday that once a vaccine is available the airline "will review the requirement for guests to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for international travel."
Air New Zealand said it was "really encouraged by the news around vaccines" and said in a statement that "ultimately, it's up to governments to determine when and how it is safe to reopen borders and we continue to work closely with authorities on this."
4 Vegas Golden Knights players test positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Kevin Dotson
Four Vegas Golden Knights players have tested positive for Covid-19, the National Hockey League (NHL) team confirmed to CNN.
The infected players are self-isolating and recovering well, according to a statement from the team.
As precaution, Vegas Golden Knights has closed all off-ice player areas -- from locker room, lounge, gym, training room to video room -- through the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a precaution.
"City National Arena hockey programming, the Arsenal and MacKenzie River Pizza remain open at City National Arena and continue to operate under the guidelines set forth by the State of Nevada and local health officials," the statement said. "We will continue to follow recommendations and guidance from the CDC, NHL and our local officials to ensure the health and safety of our community, players and staff."
2 hr 42 min ago
California church hosts conservative activist in packed services defying public health orders
From CNN’s Isaac Engelberg
A large Pentecostal church in Northern California defied public health orders Sunday by holding multiple packed indoor services with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, without wearing face masks.
Kirk, co-founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, joined Pastor Greg Fairrington at Destiny Church in Rocklin for a 45-minute discussion over three sermons Sunday morning.
Both Kirk and Fairrington have been vocal opponents of public health orders, largely due to what they claim are attacks on religious institutions.
“This is the greatest attack on religious liberty in American history,” Kirk said Sunday of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s health orders to reduce spread of the coronavirus, including the mandated use of masks in public settings.
Few masks, little social distancing: In the service simultaneously streamed on the church’s Facebook page, neither Kirk nor Fairrington were seen wearing masks as required by state health orders. Instagram videos posted from the event also showed few masks being worn by audience members and little social distancing.
A Destiny Church official told CNN said mask-wearing was not enforced at the event.
“We do follow some of the guidelines including taking temperatures of every individual who comes to church,” said the official, who requested anonymity due to the church’s violations of state public health guidelines. The official said the church also lowered the occupancy of the auditorium, but did not disclose the number of attendees.
Placer County, where the church is located, is in the most restrictive of California’s four-tier reopening system where coronavirus risk is considered widespread and church services are only allowed outdoors. To date, the county has reported 5,880 cases including 67 deaths.
Government response: A spokesperson for Placer County referred questions about the service to Rocklin officials.
Michael Young, a spokesperson for the city of Rocklin, said it is “committed to partnering with local businesses and organizations to protect the health and safety of residents. The city continues to provide the latest information on state COVID-19 mandates and impress upon everyone the need for compliance.”
But the church official said it has not received orders to halt in-person services and Rocklin and Placer County officials are “all aware of what we have chosen to do.”
3 hr 14 min ago
NFL players now must wear face coverings on the sideline during games
From CNN's Kevin Dotson
The NFL now requires players to wear face coverings on the sideline during games, according to a memo on the league's updated Covid-19 protocols distributed on Monday and obtained by CNN Sports from a league source.
The new guidance requires “players who are not substituting or preparing to enter the field of play and are not wearing their helmets” to wear a “mask or a double-layered gaiter” on the sidelines.
Coaches who call plays, who were previously permitted to wear a face shield in lieu of a face covering, will also now be required to wear a mask or double-layered gaiter.
Other requirements: The NFL is also cracking down on postgame mingling between opposing teams. Players and team personnel will now only be permitted to “briefly” interact with the opposing team while wearing masks, before “promptly” returning to their locker rooms.
The league is also reducing the number of players that can travel to a game to 62, whether the player is eligible to play in the game or not.
The changes will take effect this week, beginning with the three games on Thanksgiving.
3 hr 31 min ago
Japan's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 2,000
From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo
Japan reported eight coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the country's Covid-19 death toll to 2,002.
The country also reported 1,522 new infections on Tuesday, with the total caseload now at 134,639, according to Japan's Health Ministry.
The number of seriously ill patients doubled in three weeks, from 160 cases on Nov. 1 to 330 on Monday.
Tourism scheme paused: Amid surging cases, the Japanese government is looking to partially suspend its subsided domestic travel campaign. The governors of Hokkaido and Osaka prefectures said Monday they agreed to the temporary suspension of discounted travel bookings in their capital cities of Sapporo and Osaka, where the infection rate is rapidly increasing.
Tokyo recorded 314 new cases on Monday while Osaka and Hokkaido reported 281 and 206 cases respectively.