South Korea reported 349 new coronavirus cases for Monday, bringing the nation’s total to 31,353, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Among the new cases, 320 were locally transmitted. The country's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 510, after one new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

The country's capital Seoul reported 133 cases for Monday -- all but one locally transmitted -- bringing its total caseload to 7,758, according to KDCA.

The city has identified several clusters, with dozens of cases linked to a sauna, high school, church and private institute, according to KCDA.

Restrictions tightened: On Monday, South Korea declared an “emergency period” in Seoul until the end of the year due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Under the announcement, public transportation is reduced by 20% after 10 p.m. and gatherings of more than 10 people are banned until further notice.