North Korea reportedly executes two as Covid-19 and economic pressure angers Kim Jong Un

The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine clinical trial is pictured at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore on May 4. Courtesy University of Maryland School of Medicine/AP

Domenico Arcuri, Italy's coronavirus commissioner, spoke on Italian TV Channel TGCOM Thursday night outlining how Italy is planning the storage and administration of vaccines.

Arcuri said that the question being asked by everyone was how they were planning to handle the storage of the Pfizer vaccine which needs to be kept at -70 degrees Celsius.

"The first vaccine, which is Pfizer, will have characteristics of distribution and conservation that are different than the others, I want to say again that the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine will be done by the manufacturing company and so we won’t need to worry about finding places to store the vaccine."

The Italian government is working closely with the European Commission on vaccine procurement. The Commission plans to bulk buy Covid-19 vaccines on behalf of member states and then to distribute them fairly.

On Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, reassured member states:

"There is also good news, the European Commission by now has secured contracts on vaccines with six pharmaceutical companies and the first European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December, and there's finally light at the end of the tunnel."

Arcuri explained that there will be 300 centers in Italy where vaccines will be administered and that he was optimistic about storage capabilities.