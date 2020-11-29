US reports more than 155,000 new Covid-19 cases

More than 91,000 Americans are now hospitalized for Covid-19
From CNN's Chuck Johnston
The United States recorded a new high in Covid-19 hospitalizations Saturday, with 91,635 Americans now being treated in hospitals, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP).
The number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals had hit new highs for 17 days in a row until Thursday, when 90,481 Americans were hospitalized, according to CTP.
On Friday, it dipped slightly to 89,834, but the decrease may have reflected inconsistencies in reporting around the Thanksgiving holiday.
3 hr 22 min ago
North Korea tightens border controls to stop coronavirus inflow, state media reports
From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul
North Korea is “increasing its number of guard posts” and “building a strong wall of defense at its borders” to stop coronavirus from entering the country, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.
The public has been instructed to take immediate actions for any small abnormalities, to disinfect products and to remove garbage from the sea in an effort to stop the virus, the report said.
In addition, the report said the nation is “taking strong measures to root out any unhygienic or inappropriate conditions that could allow any room for transmission of the virus.”
South Korea’s spy agency told the parliamentary intelligence committee Friday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is making “unreasonable responses regarding Covid-19 prevention measures,” said Ha Tae-keung, a member of the committee briefed by the agency.
North Korea’s borders have been shut since January after reports of Covid-19 emerged in China. The regime claims it has no confirmed cases of coronavirus but many experts are skeptical.
According to the latest situation report released by the World Health Organization in early November, North Korea tested more than 12,000 samples for the coronavirus and received no positive results.
4 hr 39 min ago
Colorado governor and spouse test positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Jeremy Harlan
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his spouse have tested positive for Covid-19 and are both asymptomatic, according to a statement from the governor's office.
"This evening, Governor Polis and First Gentleman (Marlon) Reis learned that they have tested positive for COVID-19," the statement reads.
Both are feeling well and will continue to isolate in their home, according to the statement.
"Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly," said Polis, a Democrat.
The governor "will continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities and continue to work remotely," according to the statement.
4 hr 41 min ago
Japan reports more than 2,600 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day increase
From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo
Japan reported 2,688 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, the country’s health ministry said Sunday.
The new infections bring Japan's total caseload to 145,365. The country also recorded 32 coronavirus-related fatalities Saturday, pushing its Covid-19 death toll to 2,119.
The health ministry announced that a record 440 people with severe coronavirus symptoms were being treated in intensive care units.
Of Saturday's new cases, 561 were reported in Tokyo -- the second day in a row that the capital has recorded more than 500 cases. The total number of cases in Tokyo now stands at 40,210.
Osaka, Japan’s second-biggest prefecture, recorded 463 new cases on Saturday.
4 hr 44 min ago
Once a coronavirus hotspot, the Australian state of Victoria has now gone 30 days without a fresh case
From CNN's Isaac Yee
The Australian state of Victoria has recorded its 30th consecutive day without a new Covid-19 case, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.
The department said in a statement that no new infections, fatalities or active cases were recorded Saturday in Victoria, the former epicenter of Australia's coronavirus epidemic.
The state's total caseload stands at 20,345, with 819 deaths.
Meanwhile, New South Wales -- the country's most populous state -- recorded its 22nd day with no local infections. However, the state did record four imported cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total number of cases to 4,379.
The state's Covid-19 death toll remains at 55, with no new fatalities reported.
4 hr 46 min ago
Turkey reports its highest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths for sixth straight day
From CNN's Ruba Alhenawi
On Saturday, Turkey reported 182 coronavirus-related fatalities in the previous 24 hours -- the sixth day in a row it set a new high for daily Covid-19 deaths, according to the country's health ministry.
Turkey also set a new record for the number of daily cases, with 30,103 infections reported Saturday. Among them, 6,714 people showed symptoms.
The number of patients in critical condition in Turkey now stands at 4,903. A total of 13,373 people have died from coronavirus in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the ministry.
6 hr 32 min ago
More than 60 people arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London
From CNN’s Sarah Dean
More than 60 people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.
“These were for a number of different offenses, including breaching coronavirus restrictions. We expect this number to rise,” the police said on Twitter.
Read the tweet:
6 hr 32 min ago
Anti-lockdown protesters march through central London
From CNN’s Sarah Dean
Anti-lockdown protesters are marching through London’s city center ahead of England’s national lockdown coming to an end on Wednesday.
Social media footage appears to show some protesters clashing with police and demonstrators chanting "freedom."
The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that “crowds continue to protest and gather in the vicinity of Oxford Circus and Regent Street."
“A number of police officers are on scene. We are urging people to leave the area and go home. If not, you may face arrest or enforcement action," the police said.
Protests in London are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and the police had issued an open letter to demonstrators urging them to stay home.
Earlier on Saturday, the police said three people were arrested for breaching coronavirus restrictions at Kings Cross Station.