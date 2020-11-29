California reports more than 15,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Healthcare workers are seen at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site, November 24, in San Fernando, California. Robyn Beck/Getty Images

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Sunday he expects that the rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations to continue.

“I want to be straight with the American people, it's gonna get worse over the next several weeks,” he said on FOX News Sunday. “The actions that we take in the next several days will determine how bad it is or whether or not we continue to flatten our curve.”

Adams encouraged Americans to continue to wear masks and continue practicing public health measures in order to protect people who are most at risk.

“We are mere weeks away from starting to vaccinate the vulnerable and we can significantly protect people who are at risk for this virus, so hang on just a little bit longer – understand that the science out there has never been stronger to support the wearing of masks,” Adams said. “You shouldn't have to have a mandate to do the right thing, to protect your neighbor, to keep schools open.”

He added: “Make sure you're washing your hands and make sure again if you've been in a gathering of more than 10 people without your mask on over the last several days, please get tested in the next three to five days.”