Fauci expresses concern about US health systems as the pandemic persists

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases, shared concerns he had about US health systems as the coronavirus pandemic persists in the country.
Fauci told NBC that he had a couple of calls from colleagues and associates who are involved in different states throughout the country, just last night, who saying that they were at a point where if things don’t turn around quickly they would have a situation with both hospital capacity and staff.
He said they were asking what they should do and “almost pleading for advice about what can we do, we don’t want to lock down completely, but we might have to.”
Fauci said this was local, not national.
“I'm talking locally I'm not talking about nationally,” he said. “I'm talking about individual locations of people starting to see significant stresses on the hospital and healthcare delivery system. So, again that's such an even more important reason why we got to realize that we do have within our capability to be able to blunt that by doing the simple things that we talked about, short of locking down, so we don't precipitate, the necessity of locking down.”