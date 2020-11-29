Japan reports more than 2,600 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day increase

Notices are placed on seats in the Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium requesting that people don't sit down as a measure to protect against spreading coronavirus, on November 28, in Kunigami, Japan. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Japan reported 2,688 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, the country’s health ministry said Sunday.

The new infections bring Japan's total caseload to 145,365. The country also recorded 32 coronavirus-related fatalities Saturday, pushing its Covid-19 death toll to 2,119.

The health ministry announced that a record 440 people with severe coronavirus symptoms were being treated in intensive care units.

Of Saturday's new cases, 561 were reported in Tokyo -- the second day in a row that the capital has recorded more than 500 cases. The total number of cases in Tokyo now stands at 40,210.

Osaka, Japan’s second-biggest prefecture, recorded 463 new cases on Saturday.