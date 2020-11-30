Hong Kong imposes stricter pandemic measures as city records 76 new cases

From CNN’s Sophie Jeong and Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a press conference on Covid-19 measures in Hong Kong on Monday, November 30. Vernon Yuen/Shutterstock

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced stricter pandemic measures on Monday, as the city struggles to contain its latest coronavirus outbreak.

The new measures will be in effect for two weeks from Wednesday until December 15.

Hong Kong reported 76 confirmed cases Monday, including nine cases with unknown sources of infection.

The rules include:

Dining services will end at 10 p.m. instead of midnight

The number of people per table will be reduced from four to two

Playgrounds, entertainment venues, karaoke venues, mahjong parlors and swimming pools will close

Government performance venues will open only for rehearsals and online shows

Fitness centers can stay open but are limited to groups of two people

Beauty and massage parlors can stay open under stricter requirements

Amusement parks in Hong Kong, Disneyland and Ocean Park will close

Lam said in the news briefing that the restrictions on gatherings would go back to when it was most stringent, to a maximum of two people. All business premises must display the “Leave Home” app QR codes to help with contact tracing.

On Sunday, Hong Kong suspended face-to-face classes at all kindergartens and schools from Wednesday until after the Christmas holidays.