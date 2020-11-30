Indonesia reports its highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases yet

Hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients in the United States reached a record high of 93,238 on Sunday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The number trumped Saturday's 91,635 figure and marked the third time there have been more than 90,000 Americans hospitalized with Covid-19. The first was last Thursday with 90,481 patients, before a drop to 89,834 on Friday that could be attributed to inconsistencies in reporting over Thanksgiving.

Hospitalizations in the US have been hitting steady highs throughout November. The country surpassed 80,000 daily hospitalizations on November 19 and set new records steadily for 17 days straight until Friday, according to CTP.

A surge of new travel-related infections could overwhelm hospitals already stretched to capacity

"There's no way that the hospitals can be fully prepared for what we're currently facing," emergency medicine physician and CNN medical analyst Dr. Megan Ranney said.

This is like a natural disaster occurring in all 50 states at the same time."

