Japan reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, as serious infections continue to rise 

Japan recorded 2,056 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to its health ministry, with the number of serious infections in the country at its highest level yet.

The new infections bring Japan’s total caseload to 147,472. The country also recorded 13 virus-related fatalities Sunday, pushing its Covid-19 death toll to 2,132.

The number of people with severe Covid-19 symptoms has reached a record high, with 462 patients being treated in intensive care units on Sunday -- up 22 from the day before.

Tokyo: Of the new infections, 418 were recorded in the capital -- the fifth consecutive day that cases there have topped 400. Tokyo has reported a total of 40,628 Covid-19 cases.

Osaka: The second-biggest prefecture counted 381 new cases on Sunday, the fifth consecutive day that cases there have topped 300. Osaka also reported that six people, in their 70s to 90s, died on Sunday.

Some restrictions: On Saturday, karaoke venues and restaurants serving alcohol in Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, and Nagoya started three weeks of restricted business hours to help combat the resurgence in infections.