Pfizer has sent states storage boxes for its Covid-19 vaccine so that health care workers can become accustomed to using them, according to a spokesperson for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unlike any other Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer’s vaccine has to be kept at minus 103 degrees Fahrenheit. Doctors’ offices, pharmacies and state vaccination clinics don’t have freezers that go that low, so Pfizer invented special boxes they call “thermal shippers” that hold dry ice.

The boxes being sent to the states will be empty, with no dry ice and no vaccines.

“Pfizer is sending out the sample shippers so jurisdictions can feel better about what it is,” the spokesperson said.

Some states received the boxes Monday, and others will receive them in the next few days, according to the spokesperson.

State immunization clinics have been concerned about using the boxes because they must be regularly re-stocked with dry ice and can only be opened twice a day, each time for no more than a minute.

“Everybody’s worried about the timing and getting it right,” the CDC spokesperson said.

State immunization managers have for weeks expressed concern about administering Pfizer’s vaccine because of the temperature requirements.

"We all are going into this expecting that there are going to be major glitches," Dr. Kelly Moore told CNN earlier this month. Moore is associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition, which is supporting the frontline workers who will administer the coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer’s vaccine will likely be the first to receive emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Americans could start receiving Pfizer’s vaccine, as well as one made by Moderna, by Christmas, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday.