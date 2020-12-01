CDC advisers will vote today on who will get the first coronavirus vaccine

A health worker injects a person during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, in September. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As the process of trialing and approving the multiple Covid-19 vaccines continues across the world, here's the latest on when they're expected to be available, and where:

North America:

BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna have both submitted requests for emergency use authorization to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their vaccine candidates. The FDA has called meetings of its advisers for December 10 to discuss Pfizer’s application and December 17 to discuss Moderna’s. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday that meant it’s possible people could begin receiving vaccines by Christmas. Pfizer has also initiated a rolling submission in Canada.

Europe:

Pfizer and Moderna submitted applications of their Covid-19 vaccine to the European Medicines Agency today that could enable their use before the end of the year. Pfizer also formally reported its data to the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The UK government has referred the vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca and Oxford University to the national medicines regulator for assessment on Friday, but questions over some of its data could delay the rollout.

South America

Several Covid-19 vaccines are undergoing clinical trials in Brazil, which has the second-highest number of virus deaths worldwide and the third-highest number of total cases. The Oxford/AstraZeneca trial has been conducted with the support of the Ministry of Health and public health federal research institute Fiocruz. Elcio Franco, the ministry's executive secretary, said the public may have access to that vaccine by January. Venezuela is taking part in Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine candidate's Phase 3 clinical trials, and Peru and Argentina in Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm's Phase 3 trials.

Asia-Pacific

Pfizer and BioNTech have initiated rolling submissions in Australia and Japan. Almost a million people have been given an experimental vaccine developed by Sinopharm as part of an emergency-use program authorized by Beijing, the Chinese pharmaceutical giant's chairman said. In June, Chinese company CanSino Biologics announced it had been given special authorization to administer its experimental vaccine to the People's Liberation Army. India is preparing to distribute "hundreds of millions of doses" of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in the first and second quarter of 2021, drug manufacturer Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla said at a news conference on Saturday. SII will apply for an emergency use license from India's drug authority in the next two weeks.

Middle East:

Sinopharm has carried out Phase 3 trials in 10 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt -- but it is not clear whether that means they will be first in line to receive the vaccine. Phase 3 trials for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are also taking place in the UAE. Israel began the first phase of clinical trials earlier this month for vaccine candidate BriLife, developed at the Israel Institute for Biological Research. Phase 3 is expected to begin in April or May.

Africa:

Vaccinations against Covid-19 might not start in Africa until the middle of next year, the head of the continent’s centers for disease control John Nkengasong said Thursday. Pfizer and Moderna's early supply of vaccines will be tied up in the US and Europe. AstraZeneca is the only company that has announced Phase 3 trial results that has so far promised to supply doses to Covax, the vaccine initiative that will roll it out in many low- and middle-income countries. It will do so on a non-profit basis. Current modelling suggests it could take until September 2023 for vaccines to reach all countries.