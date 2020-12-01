World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 3:42 a.m. ET, December 1, 2020
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 hr 50 min ago

A record 96,039 people in the US are currently hospitalized with Covid-19

From CNN Health’s Ben Tinker

A record 96,039 people in the United States are currently hospitalized with Covid-19, according to data published Monday evening by The COVID Tracking Project.

This is the third straight day of new record numbers, following a slight dip reported on Friday.

The states with the most people currently hospitalized with Covid-19 are Texas, California, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

7 hr 37 min ago

Dr. Scott Atlas resigns from Trump administration

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Jim Acosta and Devan Cole

Dr. Scott Atlas, a highly controversial member of the White House's coronavirus task force, has resigned from his post in the Trump administration, according to a person who works with the task force.

A source familiar with what happened told CNN that Atlas turned in his resignation letter to President Donald Trump on Monday. As a special government employee, Atlas had a 130-day window in which he could serve and that window was technically going to close this week.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another source close to the task force told CNN on Monday that Atlas' departure comes as welcome news, as his discredited theories will no longer have a seat at the table.

Read more:

Dr. Scott Atlas resigns from Trump administration
RELATED

Dr. Scott Atlas resigns from Trump administration

7 hr 21 min ago

All Americans who want to be vaccinated will be by June, Operation Warp Speed official says

From CNNs Ben Tinker

Asked about his expectations regarding how many Americans will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by June, Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, director of supply, production and distribution for Operation Warp Speed, said, “A hundred percent of Americans that want the vaccine will have had the vaccine by that point in time.”

“We will have over 300 million doses available to the American public well before then,” Ostrowski told MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian on MSNBC Monday afternoon.

About the vaccines: Pharmaceutical company Moderna intends to apply Monday to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Moderna will become the second company to apply to the FDA for emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer applied on Nov. 20 with data showing similarly high efficacy.

The FDA is scheduled to meet with its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Dec. 10 to review Pfizer's application and on Dec. 17 to review Moderna's application.

7 hr 42 min ago

US could be administering two coronavirus vaccines before Christmas, HHS secretary says

From CNN's Andrea Diaz

Distribution of Covid-19 vaccines could begin within weeks, pending authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

“We could be seeing both of these vaccines out and getting into people's arms before Christmas,” Azar said during an interview with “CBS This Morning” on Monday. 

An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to discuss Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on Dec. 10.

“We could be looking at approval within days after that," Azar said.

Pfizer applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization earlier this month and Moderna applied on Monday. The FDA committee is expected to consider Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine on Dec. 17.