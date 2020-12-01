World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Biden transition

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Emma Reynolds and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 12:46 p.m. ET, December 1, 2020
40 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

An Oklahoma nurse lost her mother and husband to Covid-19 three days apart

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Lizanne Jennings, left, speaks alongside Brayden Jennings during an interview on December 1.
Lizanne Jennings, left, speaks alongside Brayden Jennings during an interview on December 1. CNN

Lizanne Jennings knew it was time to let her husband go. Dennis was suffering in the hospital, sick with Covid-19.

“I leaned down to him and I said, ‘Baby, I'm here.’ I said, ‘You remember our talks?’ And he said, ‘Uh-huh.’ And I said, ‘Are you ready to be at peace?’ He said, ‘Uh-huh.’ And I said, ‘OK.’ I said, ‘Mom's fine she's back at the house. She's going to stay with me.’"

But that was not true. Just three days ago, the Oklahoma intensive care nurse’s mother had already passed after battling Covid-19.

“I knew he would keep fighting if I told him my mom had already died. So I started giving him morphine and Ativan. And I turned him over and rubbed his back and I said, ‘I love you.’ He said, ‘I love you.’ I said ‘you're going to go now, OK? You can finally be at peace.’”

Dennis took his final breath about 30 minutes later, she said.

Now, it’s just her and her two sons.

“I feel like we're both drowning but as we go down we're trying to push the other one back up to take a breath. It didn't have to be this way,” she said. “Everybody talks about it's 0.1 whatever percent. Well, it's 40% of my family that’s gone.”

Speaking through tears, she said they did everything right and yet the virus came into their home and claimed two of her family members. People should “stop being selfish” and “just wear a mask,” she said.

“I couldn't save either one of them,” she said, recounting everything she and her husband had done together. “I’m in a 2,500-square-foot house with a mother-in-law suite and everything he wanted. And I'm alone.”

11 min ago

Pennsylvania reports more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Sheena Jones

Pennsylvania reported 5,676 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to a release from the state’s Department of Health.

At least 4,631 people are hospitalized with the virus and 970 patients are in the intensive care unit with Covid-19, the release says. 

 “Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older,” according to the release. 

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20 - Nov. 26 is 11.7%. 

Note: These numbers were released by the state’s health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and our Covid tracker.

19 min ago

English Premier League soccer match postponed due to Covid-19

From CNN’s Dan Kamal

Following a Tuesday board meeting, the English Premier League released a statement announcing postponement of the Newcastle at Aston Villa match scheduled Friday because of a significant increase in Covid-19 cases at the Newcastle club.

Newcastle lodged a request to the league to have the game rescheduled after the Public Health England North East (PHE) advised the club’s facilities be closed due to the increase in coronavirus infections.

According to the statement, Newcastle correctly notified PHE regarding a number of positive Covid-19 test results, in accordance with government and Premier League protocols. The Premier League board agreed the club was therefore unable to train and prepare safely and adequately for Friday’s match.

All players and training ground staff will be retested this week, and PHE and league officials will meet again to assess the situation.

The league did not set a new date for the postponed fixture, saying that decision will come in due course.

43 min ago

Moderna's president is optimistic FDA will be supportive of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York, on July 27.
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York, on July 27. Hans Pennik/AP

Stephen Hoge, the president of Moderna, told NBC’s Lester Holt Monday that they are “quite optimistic” when it comes to authorization of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

“We are quite optimistic, actually, that the vaccine is – the data speaks for itself and they’ll be supportive,” Hoge said in a preview clip from a longer interview, set to air on “Dateline” Thursday night.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is scheduled to meet on Dec. 17 to review Moderna’s application for emergency use authorization.

The FDA also has a meeting scheduled Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer’s application for emergency use authorization for it's Covid-19 candidate.

Once authorized, Hoge said that Moderna would be ready to ship its vaccine quickly.

Like others, he said, Moderna has partnered with Gen. Gus Perna and Operation Warp Speed: “I’ve been told they want trucks rolling within hours, if not a day.”

“So, what we’ve done is we’ve been helping to position the vaccine in the warehouses where they can access it immediately if it’s approved and start distribution,” Hoge said.

When asked by Holt if there was a plan B if the vaccine isn’t approved, Hoge said, “There hasn’t been much of a plan B since about February, you know. We’re all in on this. We hope this vaccine works.”

He added that they are confident in the data, and if FDA comes back with any questions, they will do everything they can do answer them.

46 min ago

New York state reports more than 7,200 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Brian Vitagliano

A National Guard soldier directs an incoming car at coronavirus testing site on November 24 in New York City.
A National Guard soldier directs an incoming car at coronavirus testing site on November 24 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

During a teleconference call Tuesday, New Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 7,285 new Covid-19 cases in New York State, with 66 deaths.

The statewide positivity rate excluding “micro-cluster” areas stands at 4.46%. The positivity rate within New York’s “micro-clusters” is 6.27%, he said.

The total hospitalizations are at 3,774. 

“The numbers are going up, we expected the numbers to go up, my projection is that the numbers will continue to go up through the holiday season, Cuomo said during a teleconference Tuesday. 

Note: These numbers were released by New York Governor’s office and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project. 

1 hr 14 min ago

Arizona reports more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases following Thanksgiving lag

From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin

Cars line up for drive-thru COVID testing at the Mesa Convention Center on November 19 in Mesa, Arizona.
Cars line up for drive-thru COVID testing at the Mesa Convention Center on November 19 in Mesa, Arizona. Patrick Breen/The Republic, U

Arizona reported 10,322 new Covid-19 cases today, according to the state’s data dashboard. However, the state's health department said "this large number of newly reported cases is a result of the extended four-day weekend.” 

"With the long weekend, classification was delayed for a large portion of cases, resulting in much higher numbers than usual," Cara Crist, Director Arizona Department of Health Services, wrote in a blog post.

Remember: As CNN has been warning, many states posted much lower than usual cases/deaths on Thanksgiving, and it has taken them a few days to catalog and report the lag, which is why Arizona’s number is so high. 

Prior to today, the highest single day of new cases in the state was more than 4,800 set on July 1.

Regardless of the holiday delays, Arizona has been experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks with daily case counts regularly topping 3,000 new Covid-19 cases. 

Arizona has reported a total of 337,139 cases of Covid-19 and 6,687 reported deaths to the disease since the pandemic began.

Note: Some of these numbers were released by the Arizona Department of Health Services and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN's database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

1 hr 21 min ago

Bipartisan group of senators announces $908 billion Covid-19 relief framework

From CNN's Daniella Diaz

US Senator Joe Manchin, center, speaks alongside a bipartisan group of Democrat and Republican members of Congress as they announce a proposal for a Covid-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 1.
US Senator Joe Manchin, center, speaks alongside a bipartisan group of Democrat and Republican members of Congress as they announce a proposal for a Covid-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 1. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Sens. Joe Manchin, Susan Collins, Mark Warner, Bill Cassidy, Jeanne Shaheen, Lisa Murkowski, Angus King, Mitt Romney and Maggie Hassan announced what they called a bipartisan and bicameral Covid-19 emergency relief framework aimed at helping Americans affected by the pandemic. 

Manchin called the $908 billion dollar “framework” relief that would go through April 1 “a labor of intense effort” that came together in about 30 days.  

“It’s inexcusable for us to leave town and not have an agreement,” Manchin said. “This is going to get us through the most difficult times.” 

Warner also said he hopes they pass something before Christmas. 

“It’s not going make everybody happy but there's been an enormous amount of work done,” Warner said. “It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left for Christmas without doing an interim package as a bridge." 

Romney said the group has spoken with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the framework but he hasn’t weighed in. He also said they’ve spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as well. 

“I happened to be a deficit hawk, I don’t like borrowing money, I don’t like spending money we don’t have,” Romney said, but he supports this proposal because $560 billion dollars is money repurposed from the CARES Act so the amount of new money is actually $348 billion dollars.

When asked when there will be a bill, Manchin said the group can put one together. 

“We can put one together,” Manchin said. “We have not had assurances .. for a vote, but I think the American people will put the pressure showing there’s a group of us coming together that this needs to be done.” 

Reps. Abigail Spanberger, Dean Phillips, Dusty Johnson, Tom Reed, Josh Gottheimer, Anthony Gonzalez and Fred Upton of the Problem Solvers Caucus were present as well. 

1 hr 27 min ago

Senate leader reiterates push for stimulus this year

From CNN's Ali Main

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks on the Senate floor on December 1.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks on the Senate floor on December 1. Senate TV

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated his call for Congress to pass further coronavirus relief before the end of the year and slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for pushing a more expensive and comprehensive proposal than Republicans will agree to.

"Let's hope our Democratic colleagues will finally let us make law in all the enormously important areas where we do not even disagree," he said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning.

Moments before McConnell's speech, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters on Capitol Hill that he will speak to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time this month.

1 hr 46 min ago

More than 268,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

Workers in El Paso, Texas, move coronavirus victims from refrigerated trailers into the main morgue on November 23.
Workers in El Paso, Texas, move coronavirus victims from refrigerated trailers into the main morgue on November 23. Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Reuters

There have been at least 13,554,038 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 268,434 people have died since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 12,817 new cases and 389 reported deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 