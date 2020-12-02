"Vaccine hesitancy" must be addressed "to protect the world," UNICEF says

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore at the United Nations in 2019. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UNICEF

UNICEF says it’s ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine in poorer countries, but that "vaccine hesitancy" remains a global issue.

"We've got to be sure that we are getting the word out that people need to take the vaccines. That vaccines are safe. There's a lot of vaccine hesitancy, and we've got to overcome that if we're going to actually protect the world," Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director, said at a World Economic Forum conference on vaccines.

In many parts of the world, a vaccine will be the best way to protection people from Covid-19.

"We do not have hand-washing facilities and a bar of soap in many parts of the world, and in many hospitals and community clinics, much less homes or schools. So we've got to get this as a world," she said.