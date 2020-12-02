What questions do you have about Covid-19 vaccines?

The UK today became the first country to allow the use of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

And in the US, federal government officials are promising coronavirus vaccines soon — some even before Christmas — and states are gearing up to begin vaccinating Americans sometime in December.

With all this news of possible coronavirus vaccines, do you have a question about how they work? Would you take a vaccine once it becomes available? If not, what reservations do you have and why?

