The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 5:07 a.m. ET, December 2, 2020
8 hr 47 min ago

CDC will decrease coronavirus quarantine time from to 7-10 days

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

The Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, informed Vice President Mike Pence and White House Coronavirus Task Force members on Tuesday that the CDC will soon issue new guidelines reducing the number of days close contacts should quarantine following exposure to a Covid-19 positive individual, two senior administration officials told CNN.

The new guidelines will recommend close contacts of those infected with the coronavirus should quarantine for seven to 10 days after exposure, down from the 14 days currently recommended, the official said.

Individuals can end their quarantine after seven days if they receive a negative test, or 10 days without getting tested.

Read more:

