"We've got a lot of work to do" on vaccine distribution, Biden says

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden said “there's a lot more that has to be done” when it comes to distributing any possible coronavirus vaccine.

The Trump administration has “clued us in on their planning on how they plan to distribute the vaccine to the various states,” Biden said. “But there is no detailed plan that we've seen, anyway, as to how you get the vaccine out of a container into an injection syringe into somebody's arm. It's going to be very difficult for that to be done and it's a very expensive proposition.”

Biden said he agrees with prioritizing first-responders, nursing home residents and health care workers, but there also “has to be some equity in the way this is distributed.”

Biden called Covid-19’s effects on Black and Latino populations a “mass casualty event.”

He said delivering the vaccine to “major drug chains does not get you into a lot of these neighborhoods, and it doesn't guarantee that it gets around, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Watch here: