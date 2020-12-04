Even if you already had Covid-19, you should still get the vaccine, says Dr. Sanjay Gupta
People who contracted Covid-19 should still get the vaccine when it is made available, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.
Gupta said natural infections do provide immunity, but "the hope, the thought, is that the immunity that you get from the vaccine will be longer lasting and even stronger."
Watch:
12 min ago
Mexico sets new single-day record with 12,127 Covid-19 infections
From CNN's Abel Alvarado in Atlanta
Mexico reported 12,127 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours -- setting a new single-day record for fresh infections in the country.
Its total confirmed cases stand at 1,144,643, according to the health ministry.
The ministry also confirmed 690 more related deaths Friday, taking the country's total death toll to 108,863.
Mexico has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, trailing only the United States, Brazil and India, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.
12 min ago
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial participant recounts her experience
A Moderna Covid-19 vaccine participant discussed her experience after taking two shots of the experimental drug in August and September.
Susan Froelich recounted the illness she experienced after taking the second shot, which she said could have been a placebo and not the vaccine.
"I woke up with a horrible stomach ache and headache, and it was like I was at the beginning stages of a bad flu," Froelich told CNN during its global coronavirus town hall. "And so, I didn't have anything to take for it at the time so I was in a lot of pain until about four hours later, when my husband woke up and I had him go get me some Naproxen."
Froelich said she took 440 milligrams of Naproxen, which cleared her symptoms but "it was like every part of my body was hurting for about four hours."
"If I hadn't Naproxen right away, I think those symptoms would've abated more quickly. But my muscles hurt, my joints hurt, my bones hurt, my jaw hurt. But it was for such a short time," she said.
9 min ago
Will a vaccine stop you from spreading the virus?
Health experts do not yet know if the promising Covid-19 vaccines will protect people against infection and make it less likely that they can infect others, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN.
Here's how Fauci explained it:
"We know that the vaccine is 95% effective in preventing if you are getting sick. We don't know if it's protecting you against infection. If it doesn't protect you against infection, it's likely that the degree of immunity that you have is going to diminish the level of virus in your nasal pharynx. And even though you might be infected, it is likely -- but not proven yet -- but likely that it would be very less likely that you are going to transmit it. "
Fauci said experts don't have exact data to definitively answer the question, but "as we get more and more information from the trial, we will get that information for you."
Watch:
20 min ago
Fauci describes the path the Covid-19 vaccine must take before it can be given to children
When it comes to administering a new vaccine to children, "safety is really important," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, told CNN during its global coronavirus town hall.
Fauci plotted the course a new vaccine must take before children can receive it.
"With any new vaccine, you show that it is safe and effective in a population of normal adults," he said. "And then you do a phase 1A, or a phase 2A trial in children. You don't need a 30- or 40,000-person trial. You can do it with a couple of thousand children. You want to show A, that it is safe and B, that in induces a kind of response that's comparable to the same response that you know it is protective in the adults. Once you show that, you can do what's called a bridging study, you can bridge the data of safety and immunogenicity from your phase 1 and 2A trial, to the adult trial and then make the decision that you can give it to the children, and it almost certainly will be effective after you've proven that it is safe. Just remember, safety is really important when it comes to children."
Watch:
28 min ago
When can the average American get a Covid-19 vaccine?
Most average, healthy Americans who are not elderly and have no underlying conditions will likely be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine at the end of March or start of April, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Fauci said it's important for everyone to get vaccinated because the quicker that's done, the quicker the US can establish "an umbrella of herd immunity" so the pandemic stops spreading at its current rapid rate.
Herd immunity, Fauci said, "is so, so important in bringing the level of virus to way, way down to below the threatening level. The sooner we get there, the better we are."
A powerful vaccine: Fauci said he did not expect the vaccines awaiting FDA approval to be as effective as they are.
"We had technological advances that allowed us to do things in weeks to months that normally would have taken several years," he said. "That didn't compromise any safety, it didn't compromise any scientific integrity. We invested an extraordinary amount of money to get the doses ready as soon as the vaccine was ready to be administered."
Watch here:
35 min ago
Parts of the US medical system are under strain and may cause temporary lockdowns, Fauci says
The sharp rise in Covid-19 cases across the US has placed the health care system under strain -- which may cause temporary lockdowns, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, told CNN.
Fauci specifically referenced conversations he's had with medical colleagues in Los Angeles, California, where the health care system "is really strained."
"There are some situations where they will be doing temporary lockdowns because they cannot strain the health care system any more," Fauci said. "The unimaginable thing, that no one wants to see happen, that when you have such a strain on the beds, and on the personnel, the health care personnel, that you are going to deprive people from the kind of care they need."
Fauci added: "If it requires doing more drastic things, or draconian things, like maybe a temporary shutdown some areas, I think some of the areas of the country are thinking about that, I know as a fact. In California, in some places, they are thinking about that."
Watch:
34 min ago
Authorities are worried a Thanksgiving and Christmas surge in Covid-19 cases could be dire
Another 500,000-plus people in the US could die of Covid-19 between now and April, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Speaking to CNN during its global coronavirus town hall, Fauci said the number of US fatalities could get as bad as that predicted by a reliable model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
That model predicts another 539,000 people could be killed by the virus.
"We have a number of conflating events occurring," Fauci said. "We have the surge that we know has gone on before the Thanksgiving holiday -- that very steep inflection of cases that has led to the record numbers."
Fauci said the US was yet to see the effects of any Thanksgiving holiday-related surge.
"That may peak two to three weeks from now, and they will cusp at the Christmas holiday," Fauci told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "We are really very concerned if you take the Thanksgiving surge, the Christmas surge -- by the time you get to December and the beginning of January, we very well could see the numbers you just mentioned."
However, Fauci said the country could stem the tide if the public wears masks, practices social distancing and avoids crowds.
"Those simple things alone, despite the enormity of the problem, can make a difference. Because it has been proven it does make a difference," he said. "So we all need to pull together to do that because as I've said so many times, help is on the way. Vaccines are imminent. We will be starting to get vaccine doses in people's arms by the middle and end of December, and then more in January."
Watch:
45 min ago
There's a plan to overcome Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in communities of color, Fauci says
There is a plan to help address Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in communities of color across the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, told CNN during its global coronavirus town hall.
Aside from public service announcements, he said the plan involves "engaging through our community groups that are associated with our clinical trial apparatus, and we do it by engaging leaders in the community."
"There already is a plan to get people who are respected by the community -- athletes, faith-based organizations, personalities, celebrities -- to go out there and get people to be vaccinated," Fauci said. "And you know what would be a really terrible shame, if we had the African American and Latino community, who are disproportionately suffering more from this outbreak, if they did not take a vaccine which we know to be extraordinarily efficacious and preventing clinical Covid-19 disease. It would be paradoxical and very much of a shame."